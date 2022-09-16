TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as FedEx warning seen bolstering Fed's hand

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The two-year Treasury note climbed higher on Friday after FedEx Corp's warning of an acceleratingg global demand slowdown added to the growing realization the Federal Reserve is going to keep interest rates higher for longer to curb inflation.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, a bellwether for interest rate expectations, topped 3.9%. Coupled with a lesser rise of the benchmark 10-year note, the yield curve inversion between the two notes US2US10=RR - seen as a recession harbinger - widened further.

The overall U.S. and global macroeconomic story is getting worse while the dollar is getting stronger, which together argue that the Fed is going to win the inflation battle, said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA.

"The Fed is going to be successful on inflation because they're going to keep on tightening and probably hold that tightening for longer," Ricchiuto said. "Higher for longer, that's really what's driving the behavior in the marketplace."

The FedEx warning after the bell on Thursday "set the tone for people being forced to take on board what they had been reluctant to take on board all along - that rates will be higher for longer," he said.

FedEx withdrew the financial forecast it issued just three months ago, saying a global demand slowdown accelerated at the end of August and was on pace to worsen in the November quarter.

Stocks on Wall Street opened lower after FedEx's profit warning spooked investors, who are concerned the Fed's aggressive rate hikes may tip the U.S. economy into a recession.

The two-year's yield rose 3.2 basis points to 3.905% and the 10-year yield US10YT=RR rose 1.8 basis points to 3.477%.

The gap between the two, which has inverted because the short end is higher than the long end, widened to -43.2 basis points.

The yield on 30-year bonds US30YT=RR added 4.8 basis points to 3.528%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.629%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.437%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.5% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.429%.

Sept. 16 Friday 9:24 AM New York / 1324 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

3.1225

3.1899

0.004

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

3.715

3.8371

0.022

Two-year note US2YT=RR

98-200/256

3.9052

0.032

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99

3.8573

-0.002

Five-year note US5YT=RR

97-146/256

3.6662

-0.008

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-36/256

3.5935

-0.003

10-year note US10YT=RR

93-248/256

3.4747

0.016

20-year bond US20YT=RR

94

3.8075

0.050

30-year bond US30YT=RR

90-80/256

3.5267

0.047

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 39.00 -1.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 18.00 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.50 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 6.75 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -31.00 -1.00 (Reporting by Herbert Lash; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

