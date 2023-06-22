TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as Fed tightening bets stick around

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday, as investors focused on hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that suggested interest rates could go higher still as the central bank grapples with stubbornly high inflation.

Earlier, the Bank of England raised interest rates by a bigger-than-expected half a percentage point to 5%, the highest since 2008 and its largest rate increase since February, following stubborn inflation and wage growth. UK two-year gilts GB2YT=RR dropped sharply after the BOE decision, then rose after the rate move, but were last flat at 5.065%.

The Bank of Canada (BOC) two weeks ago also surprised the market by raising rates to a 22-year high of 4.75%.

Ellis Phifer, managing director, fixed income capital markets at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee, said rate increases by the BOC and BOE caught the market off guard.

"There was only a 40% chance that the Bank of England will do 50 (basis points), and then there was the language, as with Canada, on the persistence of growth and inflation," Phifer said. "I think the market got a little spooked from these surprises. And Powell running the Fed did not allay those fears."

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, at a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday, said the central bank would move interest rates at a "careful pace" from here as policymakers edge toward a stopping point for their historic round of monetary policy tightening.

That came a day after the Fed's top official, in testimony before the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, said further rate increases are "a pretty good guess" of where the central bank is heading if the economy continues in its current direction.

The more closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB reduced its inversion on Thursday to -99.20 basis points (bps). Earlier, that gap widened to -101.30 bps, the deepest inversion since March, suggesting investors expect further rate tightening from the Fed.

In afternoon trading, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 7.6 bps at 3.798%.

U.S. 30-year bond yields US30YT=RR were up 6.6 bps at 3.874%.

U.S. two-year US2YT=RR yields, which typically reflect interest rate expectations, rose 8.4 bps to 4.79%.

U.S. data on Thursday showed signs that the economy was slowing down. The number of people filing for state unemployment benefits for the first time held steady at a 20-month high of 264,000 new claims last week, remaining elevated for a third straight week.

Existing home sales, on the other hand, rose 0.2% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.3 million units last month, But home prices slid 3.1% from a year earlier to a median $396,100 last month, the fourth decline in a row, and the largest annual drop since 2011.

U.S. yields also rose amid what analysts described as a "mega" Nasdaq corporate bond issue, with maturities across the curve.

Wall Street dealers typically looked to lock in borrowing costs for corporate bonds they are underwriting. As part of that process, a dealer sells Treasuries as a hedge to lock in the borrowing cost on the bond issue before the deal is completed. Once the bond is sold, the dealer buys Treasuries to exit the "rate lock."

June 22 Thursday 3:53PM New York / 1953 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.155

5.3093

0.009

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.1825

5.4098

-0.006

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-1/256

4.7931

0.086

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-76/256

4.3791

0.091

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-34/256

4.0456

0.091

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-232/256

3.9313

0.088

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-132/256

3.8005

0.077

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-84/256

4.072

0.073

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-140/256

3.8777

0.070

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 19.50 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 17.25 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.25 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.25 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -37.25 0.00 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis)

