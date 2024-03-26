TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as data suggest resilient economy

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged up on Tuesday after durable goods orders rebounded in February, pointing to a resilient U.S. economy, as the market awaits key inflation data later this week to gauge when the Federal Reserve may begin cutting interest rates.

Orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods increased more than expected last month and business spending on equipment showed tentative signs of recovery, boosting the economy's prospects in the first quarter.

The Commerce Department report suggested manufacturing could be regaining its footing after struggling in the wake of the Fed's aggressive tightening of monetary policy to tame inflation.

The two-year US2YT=RR Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, rose 2.7 basis points at 4.614, while the yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR rose 1 basis points to 4.263%.

"What the markets are waiting for is just a clear sign that inflation is slowing down. Post the Fed meeting, we're really back to data watching mode," said Gennadiy Goldberg, head of U.S. rates strategy at TD Securities in New York.

"That's why yields are moving around. Traders are looking at every single data point, whether it's crucial or not, to try to assess where rates go next."

The market now expects the Fed to cut about 78 basis points by December, more than early last week, but about half what fed funds futures showed earlier this year after Fed policymakers pushed back on the notion of imminent rate cuts. FEDWATCH

The Treasury plans to auction $67 billion in five-year notes on Tuesday, and $43 billion of seven-year notes on Wednesday.

The market expects the Fed to cut its overnight rate by 78.4 basis points, or a bit more than three one-quarter percentage point cuts by year's end. That's less than half market bets earlier this year, but is now in line with Fed projections.

However, Fed policymakers have raised their outlook for the fed funds rate longer term, which the market will eventually need to take into account.

"Past research and Fed targets suggested 2.5% was about right" for the fed funds rate, said Dec Mullarkey, managing director of investment strategy and asset allocation at SLC Management in Boston.

"But persistent U.S. fiscal deficits and financial conditions that seem less sensitive to Fed rates have led to a rethink. Various research suggests something in the 3%-3.5% may be a better target," Mullarkey said.

"Let's see if there's sufficient demand for these auctions. The five year and the seven year might need some more concessions," Goldberg said.

The gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession harbinger when short-term securities yield more than longer ones, narrowed to -35.3 basis points. The gap has been negative, or "inverted," since July 2022.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR slid 0.2 basis points to 4.424%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.338%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

