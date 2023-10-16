TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise amid increased Treasury supply, still-imminent Gaza attack

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as investors faced increased U.S. government debt issuance while an expected Israeli ground offensive in Gaza remained imminent, keeping the bond market in a tentative mood.

Israeli forces kept up their bombardment of Gaza after diplomatic efforts to arrange a ceasefire to allow foreign passport holders to leave and aid to be brought into the besieged Palestinian enclave failed.

Air strikes were the heaviest yet as the conflict entered its 10th day with an Israeli ground offensive of the densely populated coastal strip believed to be close at hand.

"It's certainly wait-and-see mode. The fact that there wasn't a rally so far (Monday) morning in bonds, we didn't really see much of a kind of flight to safety," said Will Compernolle, macro strategist at FHN Financial in New York.

Increased Treasury supply, the acknowledgement that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer and the fact the stock market is performing well are pushing yields higher, Compernolle said.

"Those risky assets are staying pretty steady even in the face of higher returns on bonds," Compernolle added. "The idea of a 5% yield sounds really good but no one wants to add duration to their balance sheet even if a bank has cash to buy more bonds."

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR rose 8.9 basis points to 4.719%, while the two-year's yield US2YT=RR, which reflects interest rate expectations, was up 4.2 basis points at 5.096%.

Normal bidding is not being seen from many of the big buyers, such as banks, because they remain cautious that interest rates might go higher, Compernolle said.

"You don't see the bids for these bonds that would be consistent with the fundamentals because a lot of the big buyers are so hesitant," Compernolle added.

The Treasury also is scheduled to sell $75 billion in 13-week bills and $68 billion in 26-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET (1530 GMT), and $75 billion in 42-day bills on Tuesday. The Treasury is slated to auction $13 billion in 20-year bonds on Wednesday and $22 billion in five-year Treasury Protected-Inflation Securities, or TIPS, on Thursday.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at -38.2 basis points.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.305%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.362%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.4% a year for the next decade.

Oct. 16 Monday 10:05 a.m. New York / 1405 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.34

5.4992

0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.335

5.57

0.004

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-210/256

5.0964

0.042

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-82/256

4.8716

0.055

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-154/256

4.7156

0.072

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-80/256

4.7418

0.082

10-year note US10YT=RR

93-112/256

4.7164

0.087

20-year bond US20YT=RR

91-72/256

5.0772

0.093

30-year bond US30YT=RR

88-88/256

4.8696

0.091

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Will Dunham)

((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019))

