TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise alongside producer prices; curve steepens on COVID-19 woes

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose across the curve on Tuesday, though within the previous day's range, after data showed producer prices increased more quickly than expected last month and at the highest annual rate since 2010, solidifying expectations of a hawkish statement from the Federal Reserve this week.

U.S. producer prices increased more than forecast as supply constraints persisted, leading to the biggest annual gain since the series was revamped in 2010, supporting views that inflation could remain high for some time.

The producer price index for final demand jumped 0.8% last month after advancing 0.6% in October. In the 12 months through November, the PPI shot up 9.6%, the largest gain since November 2010.

"The moves today are principally a function of this morning's inflation data," said Ben Jeffery, rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "That's kind of led people to sell bonds even if just aligning positions ahead of tomorrow's Fed meeting."

The U.S. central bank is expected to signal on Wednesday a faster wind-down of asset purchases, which could also bring closer a start to interest rate hikes. The Fed's policy-setting committee will also update its members' rate expectations over the next couple of years.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 3.8 basis points to 1.462%.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 5 basis points to 1.863%.

BMO's Jeffery said the Omicron coronavirus variant was helping to "walk back some of the most hawkish assumptions," however, and that translated to a slight steepening of the yield curve.

"Maybe this latest (coronavirus) wave will be severe enough to inspire a bit more patience than would have been assumed even last week," Jeffery said.

The U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR was at 79.9 basis points from 78.1 bps late on Monday.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 1.6 basis points at 0.661%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.724%, after closing at 2.732% on Monday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.416%.

The U.S. dollar five years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.377%.

