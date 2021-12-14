TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise alongside producer prices as traders prepare for Fed

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose across the curve on Tuesday but were well off session highs after data showed producer prices increased at the highest annual rate since 2010, solidifying expectations of a hawkish statement from the Federal Reserve this week.

U.S. producer prices increased more than forecast as supply constraints persisted, supporting views that inflation could remain high for some time.

The producer price index for final demand jumped 0.8% last month after advancing 0.6% in October. In the 12 months through November, the PPI shot up 9.6%, the largest gain since November 2010.

"The moves today are principally a function of this morning's inflation data," said Ben Jeffery, rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "That's kind of led people to sell bonds even if just aligning positions ahead of tomorrow's Fed meeting."

The U.S. central bank is expected to signal on Wednesday a faster wind-down of asset purchases, which could also bring closer a start to interest rate hikes. Investors are pricing in a quicker end to the Fed's bond-buying scheme and positioning for multiple rate increases over the next few years.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 1.5 basis points to 1.439%.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 1.2 basis points to 1.825%.

The yield curve had slightly steepened earlier in the session but was flatter in afternoon trading. It has ended each day this month in a relatively tight range around 80 basis points.

The U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR was at 77.9 basis points, from 78.1 bps late on Monday.

Natixis' chief economist for the Americas, Joe Lavorgna, notes that the Fed has started tightening cycles when the 2y/10y spread is on average at 115 bps, much wider than currently, and when the tightening has started around an 80 bps spread, the cycle has been short-lived.

"When the yield curve is flat, the Fed either does not tighten much or if it does, it turns out to be a major policy error," Lavorgna wrote in a research note.

"Given the sharp flattening of 2s/10s, it would be prudent for (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell & Co to heed what the bond market is saying and not pivot too hard this week."

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 1.4 basis points at 0.659%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.698%, after closing at 2.732% on Monday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.403%.

The U.S. dollar five years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.366%.

