TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise ahead of Powell's speech at Fed's Jackson Hole summit

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher early Friday as the market awaits a highly anticipated speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at its Jackson Hole, Wyoming, symposium that's likely to retain a hawkish outlook on interest rates.

Powell is scheduled to speak at 10:05 a.m. EDT (1405 GMT) at a conference that will address how the world economy is changing following the COVID-19 pandemic, the global breakout of inflation and other events.

The market would like to know how long it will take for Fed policymakers to declare victory in the battle to tame inflation and begin to cut interest rates.

"We've pushed the timing and magnitude for rate cuts out in a very visible fashion over the last few months. The question now becomes, how high is the Fed going to go and when can we begin to expect to see any type of reversal?" said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed-income strategy at WisdomTree in New York.

"The underlying message from both camps though is that there is no appetite to cut rates anytime soon," Flanagan said of the so-called "doves" and "hawks" among Fed policymakers.

A decline in the Purchasing Managers Index, which showed earlier this week U.S. business activity had approached the stagnation point in August, snapped a deep sell-off in Treasuries this month that pushed yields up to decade highs.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR touched an almost 16-year high of 4.366% in London trading on Tuesday after retail sales and other data last week reinforced signs of a resilient U.S. economy.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was up 1.4 basis points at 4.249%, while the two-year's yield US2YT=RR, which reflects interest rate expectations, rose 1.6 basis points to slightly above the key 5% threshold at 5.035%.

The bond market has increased bets that the fed funds rate at which banks lend money to each other overnight will stay higher for longer. The market previously ignored that message, pricing a Fed rate cut starting in December, but no longer.

Futures now bet the Fed's overnight lending rate will stay above 5% through June 2024, with 95 basis points of rate cuts to follow by year's end. The market in early August was betting on about 130 basis points of cuts by the end of 2024. FEDWATCH

In addition, the market is looking at a 19.5% probability that the Fed hikes rates in September, up from less than 10% earlier in the week. The likelihood that the Fed cuts rates in November has jumped to 41.6%, CME Group's FedWatch Tool shows.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 1.2 basis points to 4.315%.

The gap between yields on two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession barometer when shorter-term securities yield more than longer ones, was inverted at -78.9 basis points.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.332%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.35% a year for the next decade.

August 25 Friday 9:18 a.m. New York / 1318 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.3225

5.4825

0.008

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.32

5.5396

-0.015

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-123/256

5.0346

0.016

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-18/256

4.7141

0.018

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-172/256

4.4275

0.021

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-212/256

4.3664

0.019

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-252/256

4.2492

0.014

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-32/256

4.5184

0.018

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-212/256

4.3145

0.012

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Mike Harrison)

