TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise ahead of Fed meeting next week

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Friday, with the two-year above the 5% threshold, as futures price in higher rates for longer ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting next week that faces a strong U.S. economy with inflation that's still above target.

The two-year US2YT=RR Treasury yield, which reflects interest rate expectations, rose 1 basis points to 5.024%, while the benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was up 2.4 basis points at 4.314%.

The market shrugged off consumer and producer price data on Wednesday and Thursday that showed gasoline prices surging more than 10% as underlying inflation was decelerating - albeit still at roughly double the pace of the Fed's 2% target.

"The market is stuck between a rock and a hard place at the moment," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

"They know that given your typical economic cycle, it's only a matter of time before the economy starts to soften from the impact of higher rates. But just like the equity market, they're not seeing the consumer slow down very materially just yet."

Futures are pricing in just a 3% chance that the Fed raises interest rates at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday. Yet futures now see its target rate for overnight lending staying above 5% through late July 2024, a sign the Fed will maintain its higher for longer message.

The gap between yields on two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession harbinger when their difference on the yield curve is inverted - the shorter duration note yields more than the longer one - was at -71.2 basis points.

A resilient U.S. economy is the broader trend despite the rise in interest rates, said Phillip Colmar, global macro strategist at MRB Partners in New York.

"We think the underlying trend of U.S. inflation is with a 3% handle, not 2%, and without a recession you have no chance to get to 2%. The market is still coming to grips with that idea.

"If we don't get interest rates high enough to cause a recession or to sustainably dampen growth, you don't need the rate cut. So that kind of pushes up yields and some of that's already been in place," Colmar said.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR rose 1.7 basis points to 4.402%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.32%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.349%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging just above 2.3% a year for the next decade.

Sept. 15 Friday 10:33 a.m. New York / 1433 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.3125

5.4713

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2975

5.5307

0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-244/256

5.024

0.010

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-200/256

4.7041

0.020

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-180/256

4.442

0.023

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-92/256

4.4012

0.025

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-124/256

4.3144

0.024

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-64/256

4.5869

0.022

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-108/256

4.4016

0.017

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

