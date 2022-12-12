TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise ahead of CPI data, Fed decision

By Davide Barbuscia

NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday ahead of an intense week for bond investors, with the release of U.S. inflation data and a policy decision by the Federal Reserve expected to test a recent rally and set the tone for markets over the next few months.

The Fed is largely expected to deliver a 50 basis points interest rate hike on Wednesday, slowing down from four consecutive 75 basis point increases as it tries to curb decades-high inflation without causing a recession.

Before that, investors will focus on the release of the November Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Tuesday.

"This inflation print is going to be important ... everybody recognizes that the path of inflation is at this point the main driver," said Steven Abrahams, senior managing director at Amherst Pierpont Securities.

Better-than-expected consumer price data in October fueled a bond rally over the past month, with benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR - which move inversely to prices - down by nearly 60 basis points from early November until last week.

But some investors in the market fear the rally may be overdone and that higher-for-longer inflation and interest rates may push bond yields higher once again.

"The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, combined with the release of U.S. inflation data, will test the good cheer currently prevailing in the bond market," MSCI said in a research note.

"The way forward is still uncertain and depends on the stickiness of inflation, appropriateness of the rate policy to address it and how much economic damage monetary tightening could cause," it said.

Tuesday's CPI data are expected to show prices rose 7.3% in November on an annual basis, easing from the 7.7% rise in the previous month. The core rate, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to have moderated to 6.1% from 6.3% in October.

Fed funds futures traders on Monday were pricing in a 91% chance of a 50 bps hike on Wednesday and that the Fed will shift to rate cuts in the second half of next year to boost an economy hurt by significantly higher borrowing costs. FEDWATCH

"The Fed has constantly had to fight the market's tendency to price an easing in the second half of 2023, so there's some risk that the Fed again delivers the message that tends to hold rates at a plateau through 2023. And that could knock yields higher across the curve," said Abrahams.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR rose about 5 basis points to 3.614% on Monday.

Not helping matters was a U.S. 10-year note auction which showed investors demanding a premium to buy the paper. The $32 billion nine-year 11-month notes offering stopped at a high yield 3.625%, over 3 basis points higher than the expected rate at the bid deadline.

"It is an indication that the Treasury market rally that we've seen up until the last week or so is getting a bit tired," said Padhraic Garvey, regional head of research for Americas at ING.

Two-year Treasury yields US2YT=RR - which tend to closely reflect monetary policy expectations - were also higher on Monday, climbing 7 basis points to 4.404%.

The yield curve comparing two-year yields with 10-year yields US2US10=TWEB remained deeply inverted, at -78.6 basis points. An inversion in that part of the curve is seen as a harbinger of an upcoming recession.

December 12 Monday 3:00PM New York / 2000 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.1875

4.2886

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.6025

4.7745

0.044

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-45/256

4.4047

0.075

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-240/256

4.1549

0.071

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-82/256

3.8033

0.046

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-216/256

3.7361

0.048

10-year note US10YT=RR

104-56/256

3.6149

0.048

20-year bond US20YT=RR

102-100/256

3.8272

0.021

30-year bond US30YT=RR

107-172/256

3.58

0.030

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 29.00 -2.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 10.00 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.25 0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -35.50 0.25

