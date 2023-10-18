TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise after sharp rebound in homebuilding data

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher from early declines on Wednesday after a sharp rebound in U.S. homebuilding last month became the latest data pointing to a resilient economy, bolstering concerns that the Federal Reserve won't cut interest rates anytime soon.

Longer-dated securities starting with the five-year note turned up after the Commerce Department said single-family housing starts rose 7.0% from August and starts for housing projects with five units or more soared 17.1% last month.

In another sign of a strong U.S. economy, the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow forecasting model on Tuesday estimated third-quarter growth at 5.4%.

The Fed is trying to deliver a stronger labor market at the risk of running an inflation rate a bit higher than its 2% target, said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC in New York.

"Are they really committed to a 2% inflation target or they committed to 2% being an objective, the long-term target being 3%?" Ricchiuto said.

Investors are questioning Fed policymakers who in September "raised the growth numbers, they lowered their unemployment target and they pushed out achieving their inflation target. How can you still be projecting rate cuts if that's the case?"

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR rose 2.5 basis points to 4.872% after earlier coming close to setting a fresh 16-year high. The two-year's US2YT=RR yield, which reflect interest rates expectations, was down 2.1 basis points at 5.193% after setting a new 17-year high on Tuesday.

Futures traders have lowered bets on the Fed cutting rates late next year to two from a previous four, while extending its target rate projection of 5% or more through July 2024 as it teeters either side of the threshold into September. FEDWATCH

The probability of a rate hike in December is about 40%, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 4 basis points to 4.992%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.444%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.45% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.677%.

Oct. 18 Wednesday 10:17 a.m. New York / 1417 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.345

5.5085

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.345

5.585

-0.011

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-165/256

5.1926

-0.021

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-248/256

5.0005

-0.011

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-234/256

4.874

0.000

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-90/256

4.9074

0.013

10-year note US10YT=RR

92-72/256

4.8724

0.025

20-year bond US20YT=RR

89-172/256

5.2167

0.040

30-year bond US30YT=RR

86-160/256

4.9915

0.040

(Reporting by Herbert Lash)

((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.