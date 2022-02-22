TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise after Russian move on Ukraine regions

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - A strong rally in U.S. Treasuries on Tuesday, driven by an initial bid in safe-haven assets after Russia ordered troops into breakaway parts of eastern Ukraine, reversed as investors took a more cautious approach to assess further developments.

Germany froze a new gas pipeline and Britain hit Russian banks with sanctions as the West responded to Russia's recognition of the two Ukrainian regions as independent.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes US10YT=RRrose 2.1 basis points to 1.951%, after an early morning price jump sent yields below 1.85% at one point. Yields move in the opposite direction of bond prices.

The closely watched yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, flattened further and was last at 42.1 basis points.

Any flight to quality that was seen overnight has ceased with the market seeing such an extreme situation as probably a selling opportunity, said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings.

Halfway through the Asian session rates rose on the notion that stocks had oversold on the Ukraine news, he said.

"What is surprising to me is that we seem to be giving a lot of credibility to this situation in Ukraine," di Galoma said.

"I don't think this is a win-win for Russia. With all these sanctions that are coming down, it's not going to help them financially," he said.

Markets see interest rates heading higher, with the Federal Reserve expected to move in March, and central banks in Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand looking to do the same to fight inflation.

Expectations of a rate increase by the Fed next month were relatively unshaken, with money markets still pricing in more than a 60% probability of a 50 bps rate hike in March IRPR.

Inflationary pressures were seen in data that showed U.S. business activity regained speed in February as the drag from the winter surge in COVID-19 infections ebbed, but higher prices for inputs remained a burden amid lingering supply constraints.

IHS Markit's flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, rebounded to a reading of 56.0 this month from 51.1 in January.

U.S. consumer confidence, meanwhile, fell for a second straight month in February, with fewer consumers planning to purchase homes, automobiles and go on vacation over the next six months amid concerns about the short-term economic outlook.

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index dipped to a reading of 110.5 this month from a downwardly revised 111.1 in January.

The Treasury plans to sell $52 billion in two-year notes at auction with results to be announced at 1 p.m. ET.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 5.8 basis points at 1.530%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR traded at 2.871%, after closing at 2.83% last Friday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.473%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.5% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar five-years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.322%.

