TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise after Q4 GDP data

NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday after economic output data beat expectations.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields US10YT=RR rose over two basis points after the data and were last seen at 3.511%, while two-year note yields US2YT=RR - which tend to more closely reflect monetary policy expectations - rose nearly three basis points and were last seen at about 4.18%.

GDP increased at a 2.9% annualized rate last quarter, the Commerce Department said in its advance fourth-quarter GDP growth estimate on Thursday. The economy grew at a 3.2% pace in the third quarter. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP rising at a 2.6% rate.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

