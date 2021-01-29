TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise after inflation data, higher yields in Europe

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields added to gains on Friday after data showed inflation perked up last month, while employment costs rose suggesting the world's largest economy is on the mend from the devastating effects of the pandemic.

Yields already were on the rise after climbing overnight in tandem with those in Europe after a Reuters story, citing sources, said the European Central Bank was unlikely to cut its already-record low policy rate as this would do little to revive the pandemic-hit euro zone economy.

The U.S. yield curve steepened as a result of the increase in long yields, with the spread between 2-year and 10-year notes hitting 98.20 basis points US2US10=TWEB, the widest in about a week.

U.S. data showed the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile food and energy component, increased 0.3% after being unchanged in November. The core PCE index is the preferred inflation measure for the Fed's 2% target.

"The one main reason for the move in Treasuries was the data: inflation was a little better than expected and trending in the right direction," said Patrick Leary, chief market strategist, at broker-dealer Incapital.

The break-even inflation rate on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities US10YTIP=RR, a gauge of expected annual inflation over the next 10 years, rose to as high as 2.089%, after the PCE price data, up from 2.04% on Thursday.

A separate report from the Labor Department on Friday showed its employment cost index (ECI), the broadest measure of labor costs, rose 0.7% last quarter after advancing 0.5% in the third quarter. The ECI is widely viewed by policymakers and economists as one of the better measures of labor market slack and a predictor of core inflation.

In mid-morning trading, the U.S. benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR rose to 1.087%, from 1.055% late on Thursday. It hit a one-week high of 1.105%.

U.S. 30-year yields advanced to 1.847% US30YT=RR from Thursday's 1.819%, after earlier rising to a one-week peak of 1.87%.

U.S. two-year yields remained anchored, slightly down on the day at 0.117% US2YT=RR, from 0.121% on Thursday.

Incapital's Leary said the market could be hit by month-end buying later in the session that could push yields lower.

Index extension happens because bond portfolios that track indexes need to be rebalanced at the end of the month.

"If you are a traditional 60-40 portfolio, stocks are up on the month and bonds are down on the month. We would expect to see Treasury buying and stock selling," Leary said.

January 29 Friday 10:40 AM New York/1540 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0575

0.0583

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.0775

0.0786

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-4/256

0.1172

-0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-212/256

0.1834

-0.003

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-170/256

0.443

0.013

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-208/256

0.7776

0.022

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-12/256

1.0859

0.031

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-60/256

1.6585

0.030

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-240/256

1.8467

0.028

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.50 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 8.25 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.50 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 4.25 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -24.25 0.50 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrea Ricci) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

