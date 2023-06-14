TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise after Fed holds rates steady

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields moved higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, as was widely expected, but forecast another 50 basis points in hikes by the end of the year.

The central bank kept rates at the 5.00%-5.25% range but in its new summary of economic projections (SEP) indicated a stronger-than-expected economy and a slower decline in inflation will result in a likely rise in borrowing costs by another half of a percentage point by the end of this year.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 0.4 basis points to 3.843%. The 10-year yield was on track to snap a three-session streak of gains.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 3.3 basis points to 3.908%.

Policy announcements are from the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of Japan are expected on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at a negative 93.6 basis points after inverting by as much as a negative 94.49 basis points on Tuesday.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 7.9 basis points at 4.775% after hitting a three-month high of 4.707% on Tuesday.

