TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise after data, ECB statement

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield jumped on Thursday following two days of declines after a flurry of economic data and a policy announcement from the European Central Bank about its tightening plans was less aggressive than anticipated.

Economic data showed retail sales rose by 0.5% in March, just shy of the 0.6% estimate, while data for February was revised higher to show a 0.8% gain against the initially reported 0.3% rise. The gains in March saw a large boost from higher gasoline prices.

Data on the labor market continued to show strength, with weekly initial jobless claims rising by 18,000 to 185,000, above the 171,000 estimate but still a healthy number.

U.S. yields began to move higher after the ECB maintained its plans to end its stimulus program in the third quarter but gave no further insight on its schedule for raising interest rates, citing uncertainties stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The ECB stands in contrast to the Federal Reserve, which has taken a more aggressive stance in its tightening plans, with investors largely anticipating the Fed to hike by 50 basis points at its May meeting.

"From the Fed's perspective and from the market's perspective you are not getting any help from the European Central Bank, the dollar is getting stronger and there is more work to do for U.S. rates markets - that is some of how it is being interpreted at this point," said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Seattle.

"The market believes there is a lot more to go because nothing seems to be dissuading the Fed at this point, even though the retail sales numbers weren't bad but they weren't great, they certainly indicate the consumer is not falling behind the curve but they are not accelerating spending just yet," Haworth added.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 8.7 basis points to 2.776% and was on pace for its biggest daily basis point climb since April 5.

New York Fed President John Williams said on Thursday the Fed should reasonably consider raising interest rates by a half percentage point at its next meeting in May, echoing calls from other policymakers.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 7.7 basis points to 2.873%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 34.3 basis points.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 8.9 basis points at 2.431%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 3.386%, after closing at 3.363% on Wednesday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.866%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.9% a year for the next decade.

