TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise after consumer prices jump

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Wednesday following a much stronger than expected reading on consumer prices that bolstered concerns the economy may be heading towards a sustained period of higher inflation.

The Labor Department said the consumer price index surged 0.8% in April after rising 0.6% in the prior month. The "core" reading, which excludes the more volatile food and energy portions, jumped 0.9%. Expectations called for overall CPI to rise 0.2% and the core reading to climb 0.3%.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 2.8 basis points to 1.652%.

"Another big miss in US data, but this time to the upside. US CPI inflation has come in meaningfully higher than expected and will further stoke concerns that the Fed has misread the inflation story," said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors in London.

"Markets were already expecting a rise in inflation – the big question is how sticky that inflation is. That has not been answered today, nor will it be answered for several months."

The yield on 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 0.9 basis points to 2.361%.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has repeatedly stated that it views any inflation to be transitory in nature. On Tuesday, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said she expected inflation to end the year above 2% but to come down next year as supply constraints ebb.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.806%, after closing at 2.697% on Tuesday, near its highest close in just over a decade.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.591%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.5% a year for the next decade.

May 12 Wednesday 9:11AM New York / 1311 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN1 UScv1

156-19/32

-0-11/32

10YR TNotes JUN1 TYcv1

132-40/256

-0-76/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.015

0.0152

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.035

0.0355

0.001

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-234/256

0.1688

0.008

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-180/256

0.3498

0.020

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-142/256

0.8418

0.041

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-154/256

1.31

0.037

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-68/256

1.6522

0.028

30-year bond US30YT=RR

89-168/256

2.3608

0.009

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 9.75 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 10.75 -1.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.50 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.75 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -29.50 0.50

