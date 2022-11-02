TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise after brief fall as Fed's Powell stays hawkish

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose in volatile trading after a brief fall on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell struck a still hawkish tone in his comments, cautioning against prematurely discussing a pause in hiking rates in the face of persistently high inflation.

The Fed earlier raised interest rates by a widely-expected 75 basis points (bps) but signaled smaller rate increases in the future to assess the impact of its policy tightening on the economy. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, speaking at a news conference, said the U.S. central bank could reduce the size of its rate increases at its year-end policy meeting.

In a knee-jerk reaction, yields fell, but turned higher after Powell said the Fed has a long way to go before it will consider pausing rate increases.

U.S. 10-year yields were 4 bps higher on the day at 4.09% US10YT=RR after their initial steep decline.

U.S. two-year yields, which reflect rate expectations, were up 6.6 bps at 4.603% US2YT=RR.

"The tone of Fed Chair Jay Powell's comments was quite hawkish, which means the Fed still has a way to go to fight inflation, and the level of interest rates will be higher than previously expected," said Jack McIntyre, portfolio manager, Brandywine Global, in an email.

"There were no hints of dovishness to indicate the Fed may be poised to pause."

In lifting benchmark rates to a range of 3.75%-4.00%, the Fed statement said officials remained "highly attentive to inflation risks," noting that the economy appeared to be growing modestly, with still "robust" job gains and low unemployment.

While not disclosing any future decision, officials said, "In determining the pace of future increases in the target range, the (Federal Open Market) Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments."

The U.S. two-year/10-year yield curve deepened its inversion to -53.70 basis points US2US10=RR not far from its most inverted level seen in 22 years, which happened a few weeks ago. That curve was last at -49.5 basis points.

An inverted yield curve typically foreshadows recession.

"Two words, 'Cumulative' and 'lags' spark rally in stocks and bonds," said Bryce Doty, senior portfolio manager, at Sit Investment Associates.

"The Fed gives investors hope that pace of rate increases are slowing by mentioning that they will be considering the cumulative impact of rate increases as well as take into account that there is a time delay between when rates are increased and when the economy begins to be significantly altered by those rate increases."

November 2 Wednesday 3:41PM New York / 1940 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.04

4.1384

-0.016

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.4375

4.6024

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-146/256

4.603

0.062

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-50/256

4.5439

0.061

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-66/256

4.2917

0.034

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-208/256

4.1977

0.032

10-year note US10YT=RR

89-68/256

4.0922

0.040

20-year bond US20YT=RR

86-72/256

4.4223

0.044

30-year bond US30YT=RR

80-184/256

4.131

0.006

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 38.75 2.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 16.25 1.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.75 1.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.00 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -45.25 -0.75

