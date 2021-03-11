TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise after 30-year auction, in wake of Verizon bond deal

* U.S. 30-year bond auction shows mixed results * U.S. 10-year yield falls to one-week low * U.S. jobless claims was lower than expected * Focus on Verizon bond deal (Adds 30-year auction results, new comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, March 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday, pushing prices lower, after a 30-year bond auction that showed mixed results, suggesting persistent uncertainty about appetite for government debt and amid a huge Verizon corporate bond deal that has spurred selling of Treasuries for hedging purposes. The $24 billion U.S. 30-year bond sale's bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, was 2.28, slightly higher than February's 2.18, but March's higher cover was likely due to the $3 billion reduction in size, analysts said. The offering stopped at 2.295%, up about 0.5% from the "when-issued" level at the bid deadline, suggesting investors demanded a little more yield to take down the paper.[nL1N2L92IS] Direct bidders also took down 20.2 of the offering, the largest in more than a year. "It's not a great auction, but it's a fairly decent one," said Tom di Galoma, managing director, at Seaport Global Holdings. "The 30-year cheapened a lot in the course of the 10-hour period so the cheapening allowed the Street to take it down at fairly decent levels." Investors also sold Treasuries in the wake of Verizon's multi-tranche corporate bond deal traders said was oversubscribed, even though the size of the offering was not disclosed. Wall Street dealers typically looked to lock in borrowing costs for corporate bonds they are underwriting. As part of that process, a dealer sells Treasuries as a hedge to lock in the borrowing cost on the bond issue before the deal is completed. Once the bond is sold, the dealer buys Treasuries to exit the "rate lock." Earlier in the session, U.S. 10-year yields hit a one-week low of 1.475% in line with those in the euro zone after the European Central Bank signalled faster money-printing on Thursday to keep a lid on euro zone borrowing costs. [nL1N2L90DW] But that reversed after data showed U.S. jobless claims were lower than expected, as reopening in various parts of the country improved labor conditions. [nL1N2L82LP] In afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was last slightly up at 1.526% <US10YT=RR>, from 1.52% on Wednesday. The 10-year note remained in short supply, with the cost to borrow the benchmark security in the repo market at -1.75%, compared with -2% Thursday morning. Negative rates happen when there's excess demand for a security that forces lenders or repo buyers to offer cheap cash. [nL1N2L623Y] Deutsche Bank, meanwhile, has revised higher its year-end forecast for 10-year Treasury yields to 2.25%.[nL8N2L91TB The 10-year yield has jumped nearly 60 basis points so far this year <US10YT=RR> as fiscal stimulus boosted expectations for a strong economic rebound and rising inflation. But on Wednesday, tepid inflation numbers and a sale of 10-year bonds that went better than feared bought some relief to markets. Post-auction, U.S. 30-year yield were up at 1.281% <US30YT=RR>, from Wednesday's 2.242%. March 11 Thursday 2:56PM New York / 1956 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills <US3MT=RR> 0.0375 0.038 -0.003 Six-month bills <US6MT=RR> 0.0525 0.0532 -0.003 Two-year note <US2YT=RR> 99-247/256 0.1429 -0.014 Three-year note <US3YT=RR> 99-208/256 0.3128 -0.016 Five-year note <US5YT=RR> 98-166/256 0.7779 -0.014 Seven-year note <US7YT=RR> 99-132/256 1.1977 -0.004 10-year note <US10YT=RR> 96-80/256 1.5266 0.007 20-year bond <US20YT=RR> 95-28/256 2.1788 0.030 30-year bond <US30YT=RR> 91-60/256 2.2807 0.039 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.50 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.25 1.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.00 1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.50 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -30.50 1.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Chizu Nomiyama) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: rm://gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: USA BONDS/ (UPDATE 4)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.