US Markets

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise after 30-year auction, in wake of Verizon bond deal

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday, pushing prices lower, after a 30-year bond auction that showed mixed results, suggesting persistent uncertainty about appetite for government debt and amid a huge Verizon corporate bond deal that has spurred selling of Treasuries for hedging purposes.

    * U.S. 30-year bond auction shows mixed results
    * U.S. 10-year yield falls to one-week low
    * U.S. jobless claims was lower than expected
    * Focus on Verizon bond deal

 (Adds 30-year auction results, new comment, updates prices)
    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, March 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Thursday, pushing prices lower, after a 30-year bond auction
that showed mixed results, suggesting persistent uncertainty
about appetite for government debt and amid a huge Verizon
corporate bond deal that has spurred selling of Treasuries for
hedging purposes.
    The $24 billion U.S. 30-year bond sale's bid-to-cover ratio,
a gauge of demand, was 2.28, slightly higher than February's
2.18, but March's higher cover was likely due to the $3 billion
reduction in size, analysts said. 
    The offering stopped at 2.295%, up about 0.5% from the
"when-issued" level at the bid deadline, suggesting investors
demanded a little more yield to take down the paper.[nL1N2L92IS]
    Direct bidders also took down 20.2 of the offering, the
largest in more than a year. 
    "It's not a great auction, but it's a fairly decent one,"
said Tom di Galoma, managing director, at Seaport Global
Holdings. "The 30-year cheapened a lot in the course of the
10-hour period so the cheapening allowed the Street to take it
down at fairly decent levels."
    Investors also sold Treasuries in the wake of Verizon's
multi-tranche corporate bond deal traders said was
oversubscribed, even though the size of the offering was not
disclosed.
    Wall Street dealers typically looked to lock in borrowing
costs for corporate bonds they are underwriting. As part of that
process, a dealer sells Treasuries as a hedge to lock in the
borrowing cost on the bond issue before the deal is completed.
Once the bond is sold, the dealer buys Treasuries to exit the
"rate lock."    
    Earlier in the session, U.S. 10-year yields hit a one-week
low of 1.475% in line with those in the euro zone after the
European Central Bank signalled faster money-printing on
Thursday to keep a lid on euro zone borrowing costs.
[nL1N2L90DW]
    But that reversed after data showed U.S. jobless claims were
lower than expected, as reopening in various parts of the
country improved labor conditions. [nL1N2L82LP]
    In afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was
last slightly up at 1.526% <US10YT=RR>, from 1.52% on Wednesday.
    The 10-year note remained in short supply, with the cost to
borrow the benchmark security in the repo market at -1.75%,
compared with -2% Thursday morning.
    Negative rates happen when there's excess demand for a
security that forces lenders or repo buyers to offer cheap cash.
[nL1N2L623Y]
    Deutsche Bank, meanwhile, has revised higher its year-end
forecast for 10-year Treasury yields to 2.25%.[nL8N2L91TB
    The 10-year yield has jumped nearly 60 basis points so far
this year <US10YT=RR> as fiscal stimulus boosted expectations
for a strong economic rebound and rising inflation.
    But on Wednesday, tepid inflation numbers and a sale of
10-year bonds that went better than feared bought some relief to
markets. 
    Post-auction, U.S. 30-year yield were up at 1.281%
<US30YT=RR>, from Wednesday's 2.242%.
    
      March 11 Thursday 2:56PM New York / 1956 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills <US3MT=RR>  0.0375       0.038     -0.003
 Six-month bills  <US6MT=RR>   0.0525       0.0532    -0.003
 Two-year note <US2YT=RR>      99-247/256   0.1429    -0.014
 Three-year note <US3YT=RR>    99-208/256   0.3128    -0.016
 Five-year note <US5YT=RR>     98-166/256   0.7779    -0.014
 Seven-year note <US7YT=RR>    99-132/256   1.1977    -0.004
 10-year note  <US10YT=RR>     96-80/256    1.5266    0.007
 20-year bond <US20YT=RR>      95-28/256    2.1788    0.030
 30-year bond  <US30YT=RR>     91-60/256    2.2807    0.039
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         9.50         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        10.25         1.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         9.00         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        1.50         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -30.50         1.25    
 spread                                               
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Sonya
Hepinstall and Chizu Nomiyama)
 ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters
Messaging: rm://gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

Keywords: USA BONDS/ (UPDATE 4)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular