TREASURIES-U.S. yields retreat in choppy trade, but uptrend firmly in place

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on Thursday fell, as risk appetite soured with stocks lower and investors consolidating positions that pushed 2- and 5-year rates to two-year highs earlier in the week, as they prepared for an interest rate hike in March and at least two more by the end of the year.

A solid auction of U.S. 30-year bonds on Thursday, following a lackluster 10-year note sale the previous session, has spurred bids in Treasuries, pushing yields lower.

Data showing a modest rise in U.S. producer prices (PPI) in December and an unexpected increase in weekly jobless claims had minimal impact on Treasuries. The Federal Reserve is still widely expected to tighten in two months, for the first time in more than four years.

Fed Governor Lael Brainard on Thursday became the latest and most senior U.S. central banker to signal that the Fed is getting ready to start raising interest rates in March.

"We cannot trust any apparent moderation in inflation for the next four months," Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist, at FHN Financial, said at the Reuters Global Markets Forum. "Data is still too noisy to be confident about a pause or less pressure on inventories and supply."

Data showed U.S. producer price inflation slowed in December, with the index for final demand rising just 0.2% after surging 1.0% in November. This was the smallest PPI gain since November 2020. Excluding food and energy, prices rose 0.5% after increasing 0.8% in November.

U.S. initial claims for state unemployment benefits, meanwhile, increased unexpectedly by 23,000 to 230,000 for the week ended Jan. 8. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 200,000 applications.

Fed funds futures 0#FF: on Thursday have implied at least three rate hikes by the end of the year, a scenario that has been priced in since last month.

Some Fed officials, though, such as St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, a Federal Open Market Committee voter this year, pushed for four rate increases in 2022.

Scott Skyrm, executive vice president in fixed income and repo at Curvature Securities, said the fed funds market provides a good gauge on the terminal rate, or the policy rate's peak. He noted that fed funds futures contracts show a terminal rate of 1.60%.

"Assuming fed funds in the middle of the target range, that brings the terminal fed funds target range at 1.50% to 1.75%. That's a total of six tightenings between March and November 2023," he said.

In late afternoon trading, the benchmark U.S. 10-year yield slipped 2 basis points to 1.6988% US10YT=RR.

Post-auction, U.S. 30-year yields were down 3 basis points at 2.0413% US30YT=RR.

On the shorter end of the curve, U.S. Treasury 2-year and 5-year yields, which reflect the market's interest rate outlook, were both down 2 basis points at 0.8909% US2YT=RR and 1.4662% US5YT=RR, respectively.

U.S. yields turned lower after a 30-year bond auction showed decent demand. The high yield, though, was 2.075%, slightly higher than expectations at the bid deadline, which meant investors wanted a little more premium to hold 30-year bonds.

But the other metrics were sound, with a bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, of 2.35, higher than the December auction and the average of the previous six auctions.

January 13 Thursday 4:12PM New York / 2112 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.12

0.1217

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.275

0.2792

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-186/256

0.8909

-0.016

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-208/256

1.189

-0.026

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-248/256

1.4662

-0.026

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-76/256

1.6348

-0.031

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-28/256

1.6953

-0.030

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-124/256

2.0937

-0.033

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-124/256

2.0327

-0.039

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 19.75 1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.50 1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.00 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.50 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -17.75 -0.25

