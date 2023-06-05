TREASURIES-U.S. yields retreat after weak ISM data

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - Treasuries yields retreated on Monday after data showed new orders slowed in May, with a measure of prices paid by businesses for inputs falling to a three-year low, which could support the Federal Reserve's fight to tame high inflation.

The two-year US2YT=RR Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, fell 2.2 basis points at 4.481%.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its fell to 50.3 last month from 51.9 in April. Though the PMI remains above the 49.9 level, which the ISM says over time indicates growth in the overall economy, the slowdown in May heightened the risks of a recession.

Yields had been higher on concerns the Treasury's expected issuance of $1 trillion or more in short-term debt to replenish cash reserves that were depleted during the political haggling over the debt ceiling might induce an illiquid market.

The new issuance gives money funds the opportunity of buying bills instead of investing their money in the Fed's overnight reverse repo facility, said Tom Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co in New York.

"The markets broadly would probably not see too much of an impact from the debt issuance because of front-end investors moving money from one place to another," Simons said. "But there is a risk that it does attract more investment from other areas or pull money out of the banks. There's a lot of uncertainty."

The influx of investment into Treasury securities in coming weeks could have the adverse effect of reducing overall liquidity, Glenmede said in a note.

The drop in liquidity may be an additional headwind for a market already battling restrictive interest rates, it said.

After the ISM data futures showed the probability of the Fed hiking interest rates when it concludes its policy meeting on June 14 fell to 21.7%, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

"The primary dealers are going to be able to position. They’re going to need the help of money market funds, they’re going to need the help of corporations to invest their cash.

For the most part the bill market is very illiquid, with the bid and the offer quite wide, said Tom di Galoma, managing director and co-head of global rates trading at BTIG in New York. Increased liquidity could push yields higher.

"Market mechanisms are being tested, and right now, it could go either way," he said.

The Treasury on Monday will sell $65 billion of three-month bills and $58 billion of six-month bills.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries US10YT=RR fell 0.2 basis points to 3.691%, while the 30-year Treasury US30YT=RR rose 0.2 basis points to 3.885%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as recession harbinger, was at -79.1 basis points.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.219%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.2% a year for the next decade.

June 5 Monday 10:56AM New York / 1456 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2075

5.361

-0.032

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2475

5.4613

-0.043

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-146/256

4.4784

-0.025

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-160/256

4.1257

-0.016

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-16/256

3.8333

-0.009

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-212/256

3.7781

-0.001

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-104/256

3.6889

-0.004

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-180/256

4.0438

0.006

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-112/256

3.884

0.001

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 17.25 -1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 11.75 -0.75 TU.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.75 -1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 4.25 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -40.00 -1.50 (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Hugh Lawson) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

