TREASURIES-U.S. yields retreat after inflation slows in March

Adds analyst comment, 10-year auction results, Fed minutes, updates prices

U.S. headline CPI rises 0.1%, core inflation up 0.4%

Fed funds futures still pricing in 25-bp rate hike in May

U.S. 2/10 yield curve narrows inversion after CPI data

Fed's Barkin says waiting for inflation to crack

Minutes show Fed projecting mild recession this year

U.S. 10-year auction shows lackluster results

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields eased on Wednesday, after a sharp fall earlier, as data showing cooler-than-expected headline inflation for March but still elevated core consumer prices suggested the Federal Reserve could still raise interest rates at the next policy meeting - but may pause after that.

Minutes from the last Fed meeting had a dovish tone. Several Fed officials last month considered pausing interest rate increases until it was clear the failure of two regional banks would not cause wider financial stress. But those officials ultimately concluded high inflation remained the priority.

The minutes also showed staff projections of a mild recession later this year.

The market, however, hardly moved on the minutes.

The U.S. yield curve lessened its inversion after Wednesday's inflation data, which showed that traders have started to price out rate hikes this year. The spread between the U.S. two-year and 10-year yields narrowed to -55.90 basis points (bps) US2US10=TWEB, from about -64 bps before the data.

Data showed the U.S. consumer price index rose 0.1% last month after advancing 0.4% in February. In the 12 months through March, the CPI increased 5.0%, the smallest year-on-year gain since May 2021.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI gaining 0.2% last month and advancing 5.2% year-on-year.

Core inflation, however, remained elevated. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI increased 0.4% last month after rising 0.5% in February. Sticky rents continued to drive core CPI.

"An estimate of the Fed Chair's latest favorite inflation indicator, core services less housing, fell but remained elevated, keeping expectations for at least one more rate hike alive for May," said Ellis Phifer, managing director, fixed income capital markets, at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee.

"The bond market's initial elated thrust has been softening, as the market does not believe the inflation data today will throw the Fed off course."

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin also poured cold water on views that the Fed could hold rates steady next month with headline inflation slowing.

"I'm waiting for inflation to crack. ... It's moving in the right direction ... but, in the absence of a month or two months or three months with inflation at our target, it's hard to make the case that we're compellingly headed there," Barkin said in an interview with broadcaster CNBC on Wednesday.

In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell 2.3 bps to 3.411%. U.S. two-year yields also slid, down 9.2 bps at 3.966% US2YT=RR.

U.S. rate futures have priced in a roughly 76% chance of a 25-bp rate hike next month. FEDWATCH

In the wake of the CPI data, the breakeven inflation rates slid across the curve.

The breakeven rate on two-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) USUSBEI2Y=RR was last at 2.442%, down 10.8 bps, indicating the market sees inflation averaging this percentage over the next two years.

Also on Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury's auction of $32 billion in 10-year notes was underwhelming. The high yield stopped at 3.455%, higher than what the market expected at the bid deadline and suggesting that investors demanded a higher premium to hold the note.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, was 2.36, slightly higher than 2.35 last month, but lower than the 2.66 from February and the 2.42 average.

April 12 Wednesday 3:16PM New York / 1916 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.87

4.9992

-0.035

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.7575

4.956

-0.029

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-212/256

3.9662

-0.092

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-38/256

3.6971

-0.103

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-182/256

3.4677

-0.082

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-44/256

3.4342

-0.058

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-188/256

3.4111

-0.023

20-year bond US20YT=RR

101-168/256

3.7556

0.009

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-172/256

3.6429

0.022

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 31.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 18.75 1.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.50 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.25 -1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -43.75 -1.50 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.