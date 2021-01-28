TREASURIES-U.S. yields recover from three-week lows after solid data

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - U.S. long-dated Treasury yields rallied from three-week lows on Thursday after data showed the world's largest economy grew in the fourth quarter, in line with expectations, while initial jobless claims were better than forecast.

U.S. long-dated yields were lower before the economic numbers and were last higher on the day. That steepened the yields curve after flattening the last four sessions. The spread between the U.S. two-year and 10-year yields widened to 91.30 basis points US2US10=TWEB

U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 4% annualized rate, in line with economists' forecasts, although for the whole of 2020, the economy contracted 3.5%, the worst performance since 1946.

"GDP was still down...on a year earlier, but that still represents a much faster recovery than we would initially have expected given how grim things looked in mid-2020," said Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics, in a research note.

"With effective vaccines offering the possibility of a return to normalcy later this year and the Biden administration intent on more fiscal stimulus, we think GDP growth will be as high as 6.5% this year," he added.

Other reports showed U.S. jobless claims were lower than expected at 847,000, compared with forecasts of 875,000.

In mid-morning trading, the U.S. benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR rose to 1.0398%, from 1.014% late on Wednesday. It earlier fell below 1%, a three-week trough.

U.S. 30-year yields rose to 1.797% US30YT=RR from Wednesday's 1.78%, after earlier sliding to a three-week low of 1.755%.

U.S. two-year yields were up at 0.121% US2YT=RR, from 0.119% on Wednesday.

Later on Thursday, the Treasury will auction $62 billion in U.S. seven-year notes.

January 28 Thursday 9:19AM New York / 1419 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0675

0.0684

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.0825

0.0837

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-2/256

0.1211

0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-208/256

0.1885

0.010

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-190/256

0.4272

0.020

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-68/256

0.734

0.028

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-112/256

1.0432

0.029

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-8/256

1.6099

0.026

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-240/256

1.8018

0.022

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.50 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 7.50 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.75 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 3.50 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -25.25 -0.25 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrea Ricci) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

