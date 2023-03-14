TREASURIES -U.S. yields recover after Monday's plunge; inflation data adds to gains

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, a day after major declines, as investors consolidated positions and weighed the monetary policy impact of banking system turmoil against stubbornly high inflation.

Data showed U.S. inflation rose last month, boosting expectations the Federal Reserve would continue to raise interest rates next week, though at a gradual pace, despite concerns about liquidity in the banking sector.

U.S. yields tumbled on Monday after Silicon Valley Bank's collapse last week, as bank stocks plunged and the dollar fell. U.S. bank stocks recovered some ground on Tuesday as traders appeared to be speculating that the worst of the sell-off was over.

The markets, however, kept one eye on inflation which has plagued the economy all year.

Data showed the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4% last month after accelerating 0.5% in January. That lowered the year-on-year increase in the CPI to 6.0% in February, the smallest annual gain since September 2021.

But excluding volatile food and energy components, the CPI increased 0.5% after rising 0.4% in January. In the 12 months through February, the so-called core CPI gained 5.5% after advancing 5.6% in January.

"The Fed is mindful that there is a new headwind, but at the same time, it is focused on separating out the impact of its financial stability and market stability operations as the overall thrust of monetary policy," said Lou Crandall, chief economist at money market research firm Wrightson in New York.

In afternoon trading, U.S. Treasury two-year yields rose 19.5 basis points (bps) to 4.225% US2YT=RR, while the benchmark 10-year yield gained 12 bps at 3.637% US10YT=RR.

The U.S. Treasury yield curve extended its inversion in the wake of the CPI data as investors started to price in a rate hike next week. The spread between the two-year and 10-year yields had narrowed to -37 bps earlier in the session, the tightest since late October. The curve was last at -58.70 bps.

U.S. rate futures on Tuesday have priced in a 70% chance of a 25 bp hike at next week's Fed policy meeting, with a roughly 29% probability of a pause. The market last week was poised for a 50-bps increase prior to the SVB collapse.

Futures traders now expect a peak Fed funds rate of 4.88% in May, down from last week's estimate of 5.5% to 6%. Markets have also priced in cuts by June.

"Inflation has peaked but remains stubbornly firm and isn't declining as quickly as the Fed would like," wrote Tom Simons, money market economist, at Jefferies in a research note.

"The recent string of regional bank failures likely closed the door on a 50 bp rate hike, but today's data suggests that the Fed is going to remain on track for a 25-bp hike on March 22."

March 14 Tuesday 3:19PM New York / 1919 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.705

4.8284

-0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.69

4.884

0.080

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-202/256

4.2003

0.170

Three-year note US3YT=RR

101-162/256

4.0416

0.152

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101

3.7767

0.111

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-174/256

3.7236

0.098

10-year note US10YT=RR

99

3.6206

0.106

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-164/256

3.9009

0.074

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-160/256

3.7577

0.091

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 23.25 1.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.75 2.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.75 1.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 3.75 3.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -41.75 1.75 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Mark Potter and Richard Chang) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

