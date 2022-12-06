TREASURIES-U.S. yields pull back as markets anticipate slower Fed rate hikes

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday in largely thin trading, with no major economic data on the calendar as investors prepared for a slowdown in the pace of the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle.

Since a 15-year high touched on Oct. 21, the benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RRhas dropped nearly 80 basis points (bps). It was last down 8.4 bps at 3.515%.

The U.S. two-year yield US2YT=RR, which typically moves in lock-step with interest rate expectations, has fallen nearly 53 bps since more than a 15-year peak hit on Nov. 4. It was last down 4.2 bps at 4.352%.

But a strong U.S. non-farm payrolls for November and solid numbers on the services sector and factory activity have backed the notion that while the Fed may ease the pace of hiking, rates will remain higher for longer.

"The Fed is slowing down... and rates have been trending down on that expectation. All of that could change with the ... the press conference next week," said Kim Rupert, managing director for fixed income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco, referring to the Fed's interest rate forecast.

"I don't think that the median rate estimates are going to change...the outlook on the policy path."

Rupert also believes the U.S. 10-year yield has peaked for now.

The U.S. two-year/10-year yield curve US2US10=TWEB extended its inversion on Tuesday. The gap between the two yields deepened by as much as -84 bps, the most in two weeks, and was last at -83.60 bps. An inversion of this yield curve typically precedes recession.

Investors are already looking forward to next week's heavy event calendar, starting with release of November's consumer price index data and the Federal Open Market Committee policy meeting.

BMO Capital Markets, in a research note, indicated that the end of the tightening cycle is not that far off. It remains in the camp expecting the final policy adjustment to be a 25-bps hike in March next year.

"Evidence of further moderation in inflation will be enough to stop the Fed from hiking, but it will need to be signs of a wobbling labor market that inspire the conversation about policy easing," wrote BMO in its note.

The Fed is widely expected to raise rates by 50 bps this month, after multiple hikes of 75 bps.

In afternoon trading, the yield on the 30-year Treasury bonds US30YT=RR was down 8.9 bps at 3.527%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) USBEI5Y=RR was last at 2.4286%, down from Monday's 2.522% close.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 1.201%, down 2.6 bps from Monday's level.

December 6 Tuesday 3:07PM New York / 2007 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.25

4.3563

-0.015

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.565

4.7377

-0.013

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-69/256

4.356

-0.038

Three-year note US3YT=RR

101-32/256

4.089

-0.040

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-162/256

3.7344

-0.059

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-102/256

3.6462

-0.074

10-year note US10YT=RR

105-20/256

3.515

-0.084

20-year bond US20YT=RR

103-84/256

3.7611

-0.073

30-year bond US30YT=RR

108-184/256

3.5261

-0.090

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 30.75 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 10.25 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 2.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -5.25 -1.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -41.25 -1.75 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Cynthia Osterman) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

