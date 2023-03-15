TREASURIES -U.S. yields plunge as Credit Suisse fears spook market

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Alden Bentley

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields tumbled on Wednesday after U.S. data showed signs of economic weakness and cooling inflation, while problems at Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse CSGN.S added to concerns about the impact of rising yields on the global banking sector.

U.S. two-year yields, which reflect interest rate expectations dropped to 3.72%, the lowest since September and were last down 41 basis points at 3.817%. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell 21.1 bps to 3.426%.

The yield curve, as a result, narrowed its inversion further, with the gap between two-year and 10-year yields contracting to -28.60 bps US2US10=TWEB. That's the tightest spread since October. The curve was last at -40.9 bps.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 12.9 bps at 3.626%.

Credit Suisse caught the market's attention on Wednesday following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week, as European and U.S. bank shares dropped. Shares on Wall Street also fell as Credit Suisse's problems renewed concerns about a banking crisis.

Regulators and financial executives around the world have sought to assuage contagion fears after tech-focused lender SVB and another U.S. bank failed last week, but worries persist.

"Silicon Valley Bank and the other U.S. banks that failed over the last week were fairly sudden, but Credit Suisse has been in the news for months now with worries about their situation," said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist, at Interactive Brokers.

"The fact that their stock price was already so depressed tells us that the market was already somewhat fearful of events at that bank, but that said, a lot of times people don't really take risks to heart until it's staring them in the face."

Credit Suisse headlines overshadowed U.S. data that showed an economy slowing down.

U.S. retail sales fell moderately, down 0.4% in February, after the prior month's outsized gain, but the underlying momentum remained strong, suggesting the economy continued to expand in the first quarter despite higher borrowing costs.

The producer price index also slipped last month, down 0.1% in February, versus January's revised 0.3% gain, much cooler than the 0.3% monthly increase expected.

"The market right now has been really choppy in trying to price the Fed. I think that there’s a lot of people that are trying to find some reason to believe that they are going to pause here for some reason," said Tom Simons, money market economist at Jefferies in New York.

"I don't buy it, but if that's what you're looking for and you see a one tenth decline on PPI headline and some weakness in the trade services, and the stuff that reflects more easing in the supply chain pressure, you’ve got that evidence there," he added.

The rate futures market remained priced for a 25-bps hike next week by the Fed FEDWATCH.

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.625

4.7447

-0.091

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.4525

4.631

-0.245

Two-year note US2YT=RR

101-134/256

3.8087

-0.416

Three-year note US3YT=RR

102-146/256

3.7109

-0.344

Five-year note US5YT=RR

102-98/256

3.4723

-0.324

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

103-70/256

3.4662

-0.278

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-176/256

3.4175

-0.218

20-year bond US20YT=RR

101-192/256

3.7493

-0.159

30-year bond US30YT=RR

100-12/256

3.6223

-0.139

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 22.50 1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 12.00 -1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 11.25 3.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.50 1.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -40.25 1.25 (Reporting by Alden Bentley and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengalaru and Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Sharon Singleton) ((alden. bentley@thomsonreuters.com; 646-281-6041;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.