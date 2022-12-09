TREASURIES-U.S. yields on long end rise on higher headline inflation, consumer sentiment

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on the long end of the curve gained on Friday after data showed U.S. monthly producer prices came in higher than expected for November, suggesting that interest rates will remain higher for longer.

However, the year-on-year rate for underlying producer prices, which exclude food and energy, has declined, giving the Federal Reserve room to slow its tightening pace, as Chair Jerome Powell indicated on November 30.

Data showed that the U.S. producer price index for final demand rose 0.3% last month, with the October figure revised higher to show the PPI gaining 0.3% instead of 0.2% as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast PPI climbing 0.2% last month.

Excluding food and energy, producer prices rose 6.2% year-on-year, higher than forecast as well but lower than the previous month's number of 6.8%.

"Inflation is definitely trending down and it's going to come down more," said Brian Reynolds chief market strategist, at Reynolds Strategy. "Treasury yields rose and that's just a knee-jerk reaction."

He cited the declining trend in breakeven inflation rates for U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), which is a "good leading indicator" for the rise in future prices.

On Friday, the U.S. two-year breakeven rate fell to 2.355% USBEI2Y=RR from 2.407% late on Thursday, suggesting that investors expect inflation to average around 2.35% over the next two years.

Since early November, the two-year breakeven inflation rate has fallen by about 57 basis points (bps).

U.S. yields further extended gains after data showed consumer sentiment rose in December while inflation expectations eased to a 15-month low.

The University of Michigan's preliminary December reading on the overall index of consumer sentiment came in at 59.1, up from 56.8 in the prior month. The survey's reading of one-year inflation expectations fell to 4.6%, the lowest reading in 15 months, from 4.9% in November.

In late morning trading, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR rose 5 bps to 3.544%.

A closely-monitored part of the U.S. Treasury curve measuring the spread between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR narrowed its inversion to -76.3 bps on Friday. The curve inverted to as much as -85.2 bps on Wednesday, the most in two weeks.

This curve's inversion typically foreshadows recession.

On the shorter-end of the curve, the two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 0.7 bps at 4.305%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR also fell, down at 2.289%, from 2.307% late on Thursday.

The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 50 bps at next week's policy meeting.

December 9 Friday 10:46AM New York / 1546 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.2075

4.3098

0.040

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.565

4.7353

0.019

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-93/256

4.3046

-0.007

Three-year note US3YT=RR

101-48/256

4.0643

0.010

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-154/256

3.7409

0.029

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-60/256

3.6724

0.040

10-year note US10YT=RR

104-196/256

3.5508

0.058

20-year bond US20YT=RR

103-4/256

3.783

0.069

30-year bond US30YT=RR

108-180/256

3.5267

0.072

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 31.75 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 10.25 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.50 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.00 1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -35.25 1.75

