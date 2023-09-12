TREASURIES-U.S. yields move higher ahead of key inflation data

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Treasury yields traded slightly higher on Tuesday, with the two-year note edging above the 5% threshold, as investors await key inflation data this week that the market believes will keep the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates next week.

The consumer price index is slated for release on Wednesday, with expectations calling for core month-on-month inflation of 0.2% in August, the same as July, and slowing to 4.3% from 4.7% the prior month on a 12-month basis, according to a Reuters poll.

The producer price index will be released on Thursday, along with retail sales, data points that could influence Fed policymakers when they conclude a two-day meeting on Sept. 20.

"I don't think there's anything that's going to happen this week here with CPI and PPI or anything else that's going to get in the way of the Fed," said David Petrosinelli, senior fixed income trader at InspereX in New York.

"We will get a pause on the 20th," he said. "I hope they're done raising rates because I think they're going to have to reverse policy quickly if they don't."

Petrosinelli is worried that rising oil prices and the resumption of student loan payments will put a crunch on many consumers. U.S. crude CLc1 surged above $89 a barrel on Tuesday to an almost 10-month high.

NFIB said its Small Business Optimism Index fell to 91.3 in August from an eight-month high of 91.9 in July. It marked the 20th consecutive month in which sentiment remained below the index's 49-year average of 98.

Futures also indicate the Fed won't cut more than 25 basis points until the end of July next year, suggesting rates will stay higher for longer despite market expectations the U.S. central bank can manage to a soft landing.

Fed funds futures show just a 7% probability that the Fed raises rates by 25 basis points at the end of a two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Sept. 20.

The yield on 10-year notes US10YT=RR rose 0.4 basis point to 4.292%, still shy of a 15-year high of 4.366% for the benchmark set on Aug. 22.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was unchanged at 4.377%.

The gap between yields on two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession harbinger when shorter-duration yields are higher than longer ones, was inverted at -72.2 basis points.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.353%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.35% a year for the next decade.

Sept. 12 Tuesday 10:50 a.m. New York / 1450 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.3175

5.4806

0.021

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.3025

5.5394

0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-250/256

5.0116

0.017

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-216/256

4.6814

0.016

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-200/256

4.4242

0.010

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-126/256

4.3783

0.004

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-168/256

4.2921

0.004

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-136/256

4.5648

0.001

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-208/256

4.3772

0.000

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.