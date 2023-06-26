TREASURIES-U.S. yields mostly lower as market views higher rate scenario

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged lower on Monday as the market grappled with a Federal Reserve message that interest rates would stay higher for longer as the U.S. economy continued to offer mixed signals on the likelihood of recession.

Futures show the Fed's target rate will stay above 5% through January, while the probability of a rate hike by Fed policymakers at their next two-day meeting ending on July 26 are at 73.9%. FEDWATCH

But despite the hawkish rhetoric from Fed officials who indicate two more hikes are in store, the market doesn't believe it, said David Petrosinelli, senior bond trader with InspereX in New York.

The Treasury sold $42 billion of two-year notes at a high yield of 4.67%. The auction was strongly bid, Petrosinelli said.

The two-year US2YT=RR Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, fell 1.9 basis points at 4.731%, while the yield on benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR slid 2.2 basis points to 3.717%.

"The market is trying to figure out how long is the Fed going have to stay this high and what are the implications of over-tightening or staying higher for longer even if we don't get some sort of major economic recession or downturn?" said John Luke Tyner, portfolio manager at Aptus Capital Advisors in Fairhope, Alabama.

New York Fed President John Williams, in remarks made public on Monday, said restoring price stability was "of paramount importance."

U.S. data on Tuesday is expected to show a measure of U.S. firms' business spending plans unchanged in May after rising strongly in April, and further evidence housing prices are softening.

The yield curve that measures the difference between two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR - seen as a recession harbinger when front-end rates are much higher than the long end over an extended period - was at -101.6 basis points.

"The yield curve certainly signals that a recession is coming," Tyner said. "But this cycle is just so different from anything that we've ever faced before and the likelihood of the timing lining up with history is unlikely in my opinion."

The New York Fed's recession probability model based on the yield difference between 3-month and 10-year Treasuries is now showing odds of such a downturn happening in the next 12 months at 71%, says Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research.

The last time the term spreads with the 10-year Treasury were so inverted was in the late 1970s and early '80s, Colas pointed out in a note on Monday. But pre-recession unemployment four decades ago was 6%-8% and is now below 4%, a reason why markets are ignoring the yield curve for now, he said.

"The Treasury yield curve tells an important but incomplete story about the U.S. economy's risk of imminent recession."

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR fell 0.6 basis point to 3.814%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.16%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.197%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.2% a year for the next decade.

June 26 Monday 2:50 p.m. New York / 1850 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.17

5.3219

0.018

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.205

5.4307

0.021

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-31/256

4.731

-0.019

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-132/256

4.3001

-0.028

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-130/256

3.9609

-0.032

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-104/256

3.8481

-0.026

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-48/256

3.7173

-0.022

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-52/256

4.0067

-0.008

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-164/256

3.8142

-0.006

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 17.75 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 16.25 -0.50 TU.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.50 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 3.25 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -36.75 0.50 (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Conor Humphries and Andrea Ricci) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.