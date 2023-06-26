TREASURIES-U.S. yields mostly lower as market views higher rate scenario

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - Treasury yields mostly edged lower on Monday as the market grappled with a Federal Reserve message that interest rates would stay higher for longer while the U.S. labor market showed signs of resilience even as the economy begins to slow.

The two-year US2YT=RR Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, rose 0.5 basis points at 4.755%, while the yield on benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR slid 1 basis points to 3.729%.

A fiscal deficit running at about double pre-Covid levels has muted the impact of higher rates on economic growth, said John Luke Tyner, portfolio manager at Aptus Capital Advisors in Fairhope, Alabama.

"The market is trying to figure out how long is the Fed going have to stay this high and what are the implications of over-tightening or staying higher for longer even if we don't get some sort of major economic recession or downturn?" he said.

The yield curve that measures the difference between two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR - seen as a recession harbinger when front-end rates are much higher than the long end over an extended period - deepened at -102.8 basis points.

"The yield curve certainly signals that a recession is coming," Tyner said. "But this cycle is just so different from anything that we've ever faced before and the likelihood of the timing lining up with history is unlikely in my opinion."

The New York Fed's recession probability model based on the yield difference between 3-month and 10-year Treasuries is now showing odds of such a downturn happening in the next 12 months at 71%, says Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research.

The last time the term spreads with the 10-year Treasury were so inverted was in the late 1970s and early '80s, Colas pointed out in a note on Monday. But pre-recession unemployment four decades ago was 6%-8% and is now below 4%, a reason why markets are ignoring the yield curve for now, he said.

"The Treasury yield curve tells an important but incomplete story about the U.S. economy's risk of imminent recession."

The Treasury will sell $65 billion of 13-week bills and $58 billion in 26-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET (1530 GMT), and $42 billion in two-year notes at 1 p.m. ET. (1700 GMT).

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR fell 0.7 basis points to 3.813%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.191%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.22%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.2% a year for the next decade.

June 26 Monday 10:22 a.m. New York / 1422 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.1725

5.3245

0.021

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2

5.4254

0.015

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-19/256

4.757

0.007

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-116/256

4.3229

-0.005

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-110/256

3.9787

-0.014

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-80/256

3.8637

-0.010

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-24/256

3.7289

-0.010

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-44/256

4.009

-0.006

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-172/256

3.8124

-0.008

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 16.75 -1.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 16.25 -0.50 TU.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.75 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 3.00 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -36.75 0.50 (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Conor Humphries) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

