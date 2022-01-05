TREASURIES-U.S. yields mostly lower as investors await Fed minutes

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were mostly lower on Wednesday, after rising for two straight days, ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's minutes of its last policy meeting in December and after benchmark 10-year notes failed to breach a key technical level.

U.S. yields overall traded mostly within a narrow trading range, with bond investors looking to the Fed minutes for more clarity as to how far they can take yields higher.

A much stronger-than-expected U.S. private payrolls in December did lift yields from their lows, but only briefly.

The ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday showed private payrolls surged by 807,000 jobs last month, while data for November was revised lower to show 505,000 jobs added. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls would increase by 400,000 jobs.

"We're reminded that one of the key takeaways from the pandemic is that the magnitude of the swings in the economic data has made trading such outliers particularly difficult," wrote Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy, at BMO Capital, in a research note after the release of the data.

"This is especially true in the case of ADP given its spotty track record of predicting changes in the BLS (Bureau of Labor Statistics) series...Overall, a strong report -- albeit one that has been met with apprehension insofar as the implications for Friday's official employment figures are limited."

In late morning trading, U.S. 10-year yields were down roughly 2 basis points US10YT=RR, after hitting six-week highs on Tuesday. U.S. 30-year yields were also lower, down nearly 3 basis points at 2.0520% US30YT=RR. Their yields touched a two-month high the previous session.

"We got to levels close to 1.70%, a key technical level on the 10-year note, which was the highest back in October 2021. But we haven't really penetrated it," said Tom di Galoma, managing director, rates trading, at Seaport Global Holdings.

On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields were up 2 basis points at 0.7878% US2YT=RR. On Monday, 2-year yields hit their highest since March 2020.

U.S. 5-year yields, which surged to their strongest level since February 2020 a day earlier, were little changed at 1.3753% US5YT=RR on Wednesday.

The Fed minutes, due for release later on Wednesday, will be closely scrutinized for any clues on the timing of the first rate hike this year, as well as any indication on when the U.S. central bank will start shrinking its balance sheet.

Analysts said with inflation escalating, the Fed could raise interest rates at the March meeting.

Futures 0#FF: on the federal funds rate on Wednesday priced in a roughly 70% chance of a quarter percentage-point tightening by March, with investors fully pricing that scenario by May.

"I don't think a March hike is too aggressive," said Seaport's di Galoma "Pretty much all the major central banks except for the European Central Bank are going to tighten substantially. That puts a lot of pressure on U.S. policymakers to step in front of them."

January 5 Wednesday 10:32AM New York / 1532 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0925

0.0938

0.008

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.22

0.2233

0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-237/256

0.7878

0.024

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-224/256

1.0432

0.021

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-98/256

1.3786

0.005

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-170/256

1.5778

0.001

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-116/256

1.6561

-0.010

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-168/256

2.0829

-0.022

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-240/256

2.0578

-0.020

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 18.50 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 19.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.50 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.00 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -21.00 0.25 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Lisa Shumaker) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.