TREASURIES-U.S. yields mostly higher after strong labor reports

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields for most maturities rose on Thursday after the latest data showed that the labor market in the world's largest economy remained tight, suggesting the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for some time.

The ADP National Employment report showed that U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in December, rising by 235,000 jobs last month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private jobs increasing 150,000.

At the same time, U.S. initial jobless claims fell 19,000 to a seasonally-adjusted 204,000 for the week ended Dec. 31, the lowest since the end-September. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 225,000 claims for the latest week.

"The market has been perpetually looking for an easing in the employment situation and they're just not getting it," said Ellis Phifer, managing director, fixed income research, at Raymond James in Memphis.

He added that data, which were both stronger than expected, has put doubt into investors' minds about a Fed pivot.

"I am still unsure why anyone at this point would think the Fed would pivot policy," Phifer said.

Comments from Kansas City Fed President Esther George, who is retiring this month, also contributed to the rise in Treasury yields, analysts said.

George said she believed the Fed would need to lift the fed funds rate from the current 4.25%-4.5% to over 5% and stay there "for some time ... until we get the signal that inflation is really convincingly starting to fall back toward our 2% goal."

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, for his part, believed the economy could finally see some welcome relief on the inflation front this year. "During 2023, actual inflation will likely follow inflation expectations to a lower level as the real economy normalizes."

Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist, at Evercore ISI in New York said the Fed wants jobs growth to slow and the unemployment rate to rise.

"They need to see jobs growth below 100,000 for several months in a row. So we need to have rates higher to slow the economy further," he added.

In afternoon trading, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was flat at 3.714%.

U.S. 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR yields were down 3.3 bps at 3.849%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. yield curve, measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR and seen as an indicator of economic expectations, remained inverted at -73.6 basis points. The inversion went as deep as -75.30 bps, the most inverted in three weeks.

An inverted curve typically foreshadows recession.

On the short-end of the curve, U.S. two-year US2YT=RR yields, which typically track rate expectations, was up 6 bps at 4.445%.

In other parts of the Treasury market, U.S. breakeven inflation rates were mostly higher on Thursday

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) USBEI5Y=RR rose to 2.25%. The five-year breakeven rate suggested that investors expect inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, to average around 2.25% over the next five years.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate USBEI10Y=RR was last at 2.224%, up nearly 2 bps.

January 5 Thursday 3:35PM New York/2035 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.51

4.6248

0.109

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.67

4.8487

0.061

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-162/256

4.4451

0.058

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-122/256

4.1903

0.043

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-230/256

3.8975

0.023

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-84/256

3.8209

0.015

10-year note US10YT=RR

103-104/256

3.7088

0.000

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-140/256

3.9597

-0.019

30-year bond US30YT=RR

103-216/256

3.7838

-0.035

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 28.50 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 10.75 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.50 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -5.25 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -46.25 0.75 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Alex Richardson and Nick Zieminski) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

