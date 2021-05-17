TREASURIES-U.S. yields mostly flat even as prices paid index spikes

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields traded little changed on Monday, shrugging off the highest prices ever paid in a May manufacturing survey for New York state, as traders mull how tolerant Federal Reserve policymakers will be of a faster pace of inflation.

The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 1 basis point at 1.645%, below a spike to 1.77% in late March.

The Empire State Manufacturing Survey, produced by the New York Fed, showed the prices paid index rose to a record 83.5, the highest since the data series began in 2001, said Tom Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co.

"The Fed has been pretty consistent in its message that it's going to be quite tolerant of inflation, it's not going to cause them to raise rates prematurely or pull back on asset purchases," Simons said.

"That's why the market has been relatively calm," he said.

Weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales on Friday reassured the market that extended inflation was not ahead and that the Fed would not be forced to tighten early, said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

Bond markets barely reacted to remarks on Monday from Federal Reserve officials.

The U.S. economy is in a "very fluid period" and if data were to threaten to raise inflation expectations the Fed would act, said Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida.

The baseline view is that achieving maximum employment will not put undue pressure on prices, Clarida said.

Now is not the time to change the Fed's strong accommodative stance, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told CNBC, adding a healthy level of inflation is a sign the economy is growing.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 0.1 basis point at 2.356%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.703%, after closing at 2.731% on Friday, near its highest close in just over a decade.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.552%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.5% a year for the next decade.

May 17 Monday 10:32AM New York / 1432 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.01

0.0101

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.03

0.0304

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-241/256

0.1551

0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-188/256

0.3393

0.010

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-152/256

0.8339

0.018

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-180/256

1.2948

0.012

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-212/256

1.6437

0.009

20-year bond US20YT=RR

93-236/256

2.2581

0.009

30-year bond US30YT=RR

100-104/256

2.356

0.001

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 10.00 -0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 11.00 -1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.75 -0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -4.25 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -32.00 -0.50 (Reporting by Herbert Lash in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

