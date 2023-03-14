US Markets

TREASURIES -U.S. yields modestly extend gains after inflation data

March 14, 2023 — 08:36 am EDT

Written by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields moderately extended gains on Tuesday after U.S. inflation numbers rose last month, suggesting some expectation that the Federal Reserve could continue to raise interest rates next week though at a gradual pace despite concerns about liquidity in the banking sector.

Data showed the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4% last month after accelerating 0.5% in January. That lowered the year-on-year increase in the CPI to 6.0% in February, the smallest annual gain since September 2021. The CPI rose 6.4% in the 12 months through January.

U.S. Treasury two-year yield rose 28 basis points to 4.317% US2YT=RR, while the benchmark 10-year yield gained 9 bps to 3.594% US10YT=RR.

