TREASURIES-U.S. yields mixed, with long end up slightly; payrolls in spotlight

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Thursday in a data-heavy session a day before a U.S. non-farm payrolls report for May that is likely to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates by half a percentage point a few more times this year.

U.S. 20- and 30-year bond yields were modestly higher, while yields for the rest of the maturities fell.

Volume was lower than usual with Britain closed on Thursday and Friday for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

A less-than-stellar ADP National Employment Report for April tracking U.S. private sector jobs showed new jobs created at 128,000 compared with the consensus forecast of 300,000. The report did not have a major impact on Treasuries, but it does put Friday's employment data in focus.

That said, U.S. rate expectations remained unchanged. The rate futures market has penciled in about 197 basis points of cumulative tightening in 2022 and a fed funds rate of 2.8% after the December Fed meeting. FEDWATCH

Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester on Thursday further added to the view that rates will continue to rise at a fast pace.

"Right now it's very hard to see the case for a pause," Brainard told CNBC. "We've still got a lot of work to do to get inflation down to our 2% target."

Brainard said she backs at least a couple more half percentage point interest rate hikes, with more on tap if price pressures fail to cool.

"U.S. yields are biased higher. There has been speculation that the Fed might pause in September as suggested by (Atlanta Fed President Raphael) Bostic a few weeks ago," said Kim Rupert, managing director for global fixed income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco. "That has kind of come out of the market now. A couple of Fed speakers continue to argue for a string of 50 basis-point hikes."

Investors are now focused on the U.S. nonfarm payrolls data on Friday, which is expected to show jobs gain of 325,000 in May, compared with April's 428,000, according to a Reuters poll. Average hourly earnings are seen rising 0.4% in May, from 0.3% in April.

"We are generally less optimistic than the consensus about the May employment report. We forecast nonfarm payrolls increased by 250,000," wrote Kevin Cummins, chief U.S. economist, at NatWest Markets.

"The peripheral labor market data we received so far this week (e.g., factory-sector ISM jobs gauge, ADP payrolls, labor-market differential in the Conference Board survey, jobless claims, etc.) have been weaker, on balance," Cummins added.

In late afternoon trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year yield slipped 1.1 basis points to 2.9204% US10YT=RR.

U.S. 30-year yields were up less than a basis point at 3.0829% US30YT=RR.

On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields, which tend to be sensitive to U.S. rate move expectations, were down 2 bps at 2.6438% US2YT=RR.

Another report on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week as demand for labor remained strong. That pushed yields on the long end higher as well.

Initial jobless claims fell 11,000 to a seasonally adjusted 200,000 for the week ended May 28.

The U.S. yield curve steepened on Thursday. The gap between U.S. two-year and 10-year yields US2US10=TWEB was 27.4 bps, up from 25.8 bps late on Wednesday.

The U.S. Treasury also announced on Thursday it will auction next week $44 billion in three-year notes, $33 billion reopened 10-year notes and $19 billion reopened 30-year bonds. The auction sizes are all in line with the cuts announced at the May refunding.

June 2 Thursday 3:34 PM New York / 1934 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.13

1.1489

0.018

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.595

1.6302

0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-184/256

2.6458

-0.018

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-198/256

2.8303

-0.020

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-162/256

2.9213

-0.019

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-180/256

2.9567

-0.020

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-152/256

2.9222

-0.009

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-64/256

3.3015

0.003

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-240/256

3.0837

0.007

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 36.50 2.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 18.00 1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.25 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.75 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -21.25 0.25 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Susan Fenton, Will Dunham and Nick Zieminski) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124))

