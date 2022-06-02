TREASURIES-U.S. yields mixed, with long end higher, as payrolls in focus

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Thursday in a data-heavy session, ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report for May that is likely to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates by half a percentage point a few more times this year.

U.S. 20- and 30-year bond yields were higher, while yields for the rest of the maturities fell.

Volume was lower than usual with the UK closed on Thursday and Friday for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

A less-than-stellar U.S. private sector jobs report, which showed new jobs created at 128,000 compared with the consensus forecast of 300,000, did not really have a major impact on Treasuries, but it does put Friday's employment data in focus.

The ADP National Employment Report for April was revised down to show 202,000 jobs added instead of the initially reported 247,000. [nL1N2XP0TE]

That said, U.S. rate expectations remained unchanged. The rate futures market has penciled in about 195 basis points of cumulative tightening in 2022 and a fed funds rate of 2.788% after the December Fed meeting. FEDWATCH

Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Thursday further added to the view that rates will continue to rise at a fast pace.

"Right now it's very hard to see the case for a pause," she told CNBC. "We've still got a lot of work to do to get inflation down to our 2% target."

Brainard said she backs at least a couple more half percentage point interest rate hikes, with more on tap if price pressures fail to cool.

"U.S. yields are biased higher. There has been speculation that the Fed might pause in September as suggested by (Atlanta Fed President Raphael) Bostic a few weeks ago," said Kim Rupert, managing director, global fixed income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco.

"That has kind of come out of the market now. A couple of Fed speakers continue to argue for a string of 50 basis-point hikes. And we saw Brainard today saying she sees no reason to pause in September."

In early afternoon trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year yield slipped half a basis point to 2.9259% US10YT=RR.

U.S. 30-year yields were up 1.8 bps at 3.0953% US30YT=RR.

On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields, which tend to be sensitive to U.S. rate move expectations, were down 1.8 bps at 2.6458% US2YT=RR.

Another report on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week as demand for labor remained strong. That pushed yields on the long higher as well.

Initial jobless claims fell 11,000 to a seasonally adjusted 200,000 for the week ended May 28.

"There has been a lot of noise in the claims data recently, but the consistency of the data suggests that not much has really changed in the labor market. Demand for labor is strong, layoff activity is low, and conditions are tight," said Jefferies in a research note.

Labor market strength was also reinforced by a third report from global outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas on Thursday showing layoffs announced by U.S.-based companies dropped 14.7% to 20,712 in May.

The U.S. yield curve steepened on Thursday. The gap between U.S. two-year and 10-year yields US2US10=TWEB was 27.8 bps, up from 25.8 bps late on Wednesday.

The U.S. Treasury also announced on Thursday it will auction next week $44 billion in three-year notes, $33 billion reopened 10-year notes, and $19 billion reopened 30-year bonds. The auction sizes are all in line with the cuts announced at the May refunding.

