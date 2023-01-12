TREASURIES-U.S. yields mixed with front-end lower as inflation slows

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were mixed in choppy trading, with the front end of the curve lower on Thursday, after data showing an unexpected fall in consumer prices in December, affirming expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to slow the pace of rate increases.

The long end, however, led by the benchmark 10-year note showed higher yields as investors digested the inflation report. The bottom line is that even with inflation easing, the prospect of rate cuts is not in the near-term horizon.

A closely-tracked part of the U.S. yield curve, measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB, narrowed its inversion to -62 basis points (bps). The inversion, which typically precedes recession, went as deep as -85.80 bps right after the inflation data, the most inverted in four weeks.

The narrowing of the curve inversion suggested that investors are pricing in fewer rate hikes by the Fed.

Thursday's data showed the consumer price index dipped 0.1% last month after gaining 0.1% in November. That was the first fall in the CPI since May 2020, when the economy was reeling from the first wave of COVID-19 infections.

In the 12 months through December, the CPI increased 6.5%, the smallest rise since October 2021 and followed a 7.1% advance in November.

"I think that the as-expected headline and core CPI print have really contributed to the notion that the Fed will be downshifting again, whether it's at February or at the March meeting remains to be seen, and we're going to be watching the incoming Fed speak for any guidance throughout the day in that regard," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy, at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

"The fact that we have seen core inflation decelerate to 5.7% year-over-year, from 6% in November, reinforces the peak inflation argument."

In mid-morning trading, U.S. benchmark Treasury 10-year yield was flat at 3.55% US10YT=RR.

U.S. two-year yield slid 5.6 bps to 4.171% US2YT=RR.

U.S. 30-year yields rose 2.1 bps to 3.70.

Investors are also gearing up for the auction of U.S. 30-yearn bonds later on Thursday.

The U.S. rate futures market has priced two 25-bps hikes in the next two meetings. FEDWATCH

In other parts of the Treasuries market, U.S. breakeven inflation rates rose broadly.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) USBEI5Y=RR rose to 2.264%. The five-year breakeven rate meant that investors expect inflation, as measured by CPI to average around 2.264% over the next five years.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate USBEI10Y=RR was last at 2.238%, up 1.6 bps.

January 12 Thursday 10:08AM New York / 1508 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.525

4.6403

-0.037

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.6575

4.8354

-0.036

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-37/256

4.1718

-0.056

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-10/256

3.861

-0.064

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-34/256

3.6234

-0.047

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-192/256

3.5886

-0.028

10-year note US10YT=RR

104-188/256

3.5501

-0.006

20-year bond US20YT=RR

101-224/256

3.8635

0.016

30-year bond US30YT=RR

105-88/256

3.7024

0.021

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 28.00 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.50 1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 2.75 0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -4.00 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -42.00 1.75 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Karen Brettell Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

