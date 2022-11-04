TREASURIES-U.S. yields mixed as soft parts in jobs data spur Fed pivot hopes

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Treasury yields were mixed on Friday after government data showed U.S. payrolls increasing more than expected in October but a slower pace of job growth, and moderating wage increases, gave the market hope the Federal Reserve could shift its interest rate hikes to a smaller amount in December.

The Labor Department's employment report also showed a decrease in household employment and the prime age employment-to-population ratio dropped, re-igniting market speculation of a long-awaited "pivot" in Fed monetary policy.

Rates pared some gains after initially shooting higher as the wage moderation suggested inflation pressures may ease and allow the U.S. central bank to raise rates by 50 basis points next month - less than the last four hikes of 75 bps each.

"There are people who focus on the household employment and I think that's false hope," said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA.

"Household employment hasn't been rising all year and there is a bit of divergence between what's happening in the household sector and what's happening in the payrolls sector," he said.

The timing of an eventual Fed pivot remains uncertain. The market has repeatedly bet on a policy reversal only to be disappointed by stubbornly high inflation readings and tight labor market conditions, Ricchiuto cautioned.

The Fed's latest hike on Wednesday lifted its target range for rates to 3.75%-4.0%. Market expectations for the U.S. central bank's terminal rate, seen peaking in June 2023, was at 5.141%, lower than 5.196% before the data's release, according to futures contracts. FEDWATCH

The yield on 10-year notes US10YT=RRrose 0.7 basis points to 4.131%, while the two-year US2YT=RR yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.3 basis points at 4.688%.

The yield spread between two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, a harbinger of a recession when the spread inverts and turns negative, was at -55.9 basis points - close to a 22-year low.

The 30-year yield US30YT=RR was up 5 basis points to 4.202%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.434%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.4% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.520%.

Nov. 4 Friday 10:20 AM New York / 1420 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.0325

4.1287

-0.006

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.45

4.6133

0.014

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-106/256

4.6877

-0.013

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-2/256

4.6142

-0.022

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-20/256

4.3326

-0.019

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-152/256

4.2347

-0.015

10-year note US10YT=RR

88-252/256

4.1311

0.007

20-year bond US20YT=RR

85-212/256

4.4609

0.040

30-year bond US30YT=RR

79-176/256

4.2018

0.050

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 36.25 -1.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.50 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.50 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 4.25 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -46.00 -1.25 (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Andrea Ricci) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

