TREASURIES-U.S. yields mixed as sell-off eases before key CPI data

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The recent sell-off in Treasuries eased a bit on Wednesday, but data showing U.S. producer prices rose more than expected in September suggest inflation will remain high and keep the Federal Reserve on track to aggressively hike interest rates.

The producer price index for final demand rebounded 0.4% last month, while in the 12 months through September the PPI increased 8.5% after advancing 8.7% in August, the Labor Department said.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI rising 0.2% last month and climbing 8.4% year-on-year. Markets now await the release of the consumer price index on Thursday. The CPI over the past 12 months is seen rising 8.1%, a bit slower than the previous 8.3% clip.

Treasuries initially edged higher after the PPI's release, but then shorter-duration notes edged lower while the long end stayed higher.

"Good data is always more hikes, right? That's kind of the way we look at it. But positive data, they're going to hike. That's how the market is reacting today. Good data, more hikes. More hikes are being priced in," said Nancy Davis, managing partner and chief investment officer at Quadratic Capital Management LLC in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Money markets are pricing in a 92% probability that Fed policymakers will hike rates by 75 basis points for the fourth straight time when they meet on Nov. 1-2. FEDWATCH

Another hike of at least 50 basis points in December also is expected to bring the Fed's policy rate to 4.25% to 4.50%.

But investors are concerned that the Fed's policy tightening, its most aggressive in decades, could jolt the economy into a recession, as the inversion of the Treasury yield curve has indicated for several months.

The difference between yields on two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession harbinger, was at -36.9 basis points. While still inverted, it has eased from a reading of -57.80 on Sept. 22.

The two-year US2YT=RR Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, fell 1.2 basis points to 4.304%, while the 10-year's yield US10YT=RR slid 0.2 basis points to 3.937%.

Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Monday said restrictive monetary policy is clearly needed to lower inflation, but there are indications U.S. consumers have depleted household savings faster than previously estimated. Quadratic's Davis said that was a sign that might lead the Fed to ease sooner than thought.

"She's attentive to the risk of further adverse shocks," Davis said. "Her speech was pretty dovish to me."

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 1.4 basis points to 3.916%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.446%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.345%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar five years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.395%.

Oct. 12 Wednesday 10:12 AM New York / 1412 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

3.54

3.6216

0.016

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.0375

4.1789

0.008

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-230/256

4.3037

-0.012

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-200/256

4.3286

-0.017

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-230/256

4.1475

-0.019

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-216/256

4.0671

-0.011

10-year note US10YT=RR

90-100/256

3.937

-0.002

20-year bond US20YT=RR

88-176/256

4.2224

0.016

30-year bond US30YT=RR

83-240/256

3.9174

0.015

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 31.75 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 8.75 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 2.25 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 1.25 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -46.50 0.00 (Reporting by Herbert Lash; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.