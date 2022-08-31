TREASURIES-U.S. yields mixed amid high-inflation, low-growth concerns

By Davide Barbuscia

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Wednesday as investors continued to weigh inflationary concerns against fears of a sharp economic slowdown.

The two-year note yield spiked above 3.5% to the highest level in 15 years after euro zone inflation hit a fresh record high, but then dipped after the ADP National Employment report showed U.S. private payrolls increased moderately in August.

"The weaker ADP print is just one data point, but markets are really at this inflection point: is the Fed really going to balk if growth slows but inflation doesn't come down?" said John Swarr, Investment Specialist at Penn Mutual Asset Management.

U.S. government bond yields - which move inversely to prices - have been climbing after comments by the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday that indicated the central bank will keep raising interest rates to fight inflation even as that causes pain for households and businesses.

On Wednesday, benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields US10YT=RR rose to 3.13%, their highest since the end of June, while two-year note yields US2YT=RR were slightly lower, at 3.448%, after hitting a new 15-year high of over 3.5% earlier in the day.

In August, 10-year note yields have climbed by about 50 basis points, their biggest monthly increase since April. Two-year note yields have surged by about 55 basis points this month, the biggest increase since March.

Wednesday's intraday yield peak for the two-year Treasuries followed data showing euro zone inflation at a fresh record high, which also prompted Goldman Sachs to forecast the European Central Bank will raise interest rates by 75 basis points at its policy meeting next week.

In the U.S., the Fed will need to raise interest rates somewhat above 4% by early next year and hold them there to bring inflation back down to the central bank's goal, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said on Wednesday.

Fed funds futures' traders expect rates to peak at 3.9% in March, with some rate cuts seen in the second half of next year.

They have priced in a 70% chance of a 75 basis points interest rate hike at the Fed's next policy meeting in September, and investors said that was unlikely to change in the coming weeks unless nonfarm payrolls data, due on Friday, are significantly weaker than expected. FEDWATCH

A strong jobs data report is likely to further cement expectations the Fed will continue with outsized rate hikes after three straight increases of 75 basis points.

"There's a lot of uncertainty in where growth and inflation are going to head ... I think one thing is clear: at least for the short, intermediate term, the Fed is not going to back off on its stance on monetary policy," said Swarr.

The closely watched yield curve measured by the gap between two- and 10-year yields US2US10=TWEB remained strongly inverted on Wednesday, at minus 31.9 basis points. An inversion is seen by many as a reliable signal of an approaching recession.

August 31 Wednesday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

2.87

2.9311

-0.013

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

3.25

3.3502

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-159/256

3.4479

-0.018

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-16/256

3.4612

-0.014

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-70/256

3.2838

0.009

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-70/256

3.2419

0.023

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-196/256

3.1306

0.021

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-248/256

3.5174

0.032

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-48/256

3.2526

0.033

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 35.75 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.25 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.75 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 8.75 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -28.00 0.00 (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Jonathan Oatis) ((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +1 917 285 3067; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.