TREASURIES-U.S. yields mixed amid high inflation, low growth concerns

By Davide Barbuscia

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Wednesday with the two-year note yield rising above 3.5% to the highest level in 15 years after euro zone inflation hit a fresh record high but then dipping after weaker-than-expected U.S. payrolls data.

U.S. government bond yields - which move inversely to prices - have been climbing after comments by the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday that indicated the central bank will keep raising interest rates to fight inflation even as that causes pain for households and businesses.

U.S. private payrolls increased by 132,000 jobs in August after rising 270,000 in July, the ADP National Employment Report showed on Wednesday.

"The weaker ADP print is just one data point, but markets are really at this inflection point: is the Fed really going to balk if growth slows but inflation doesn't come down?" said John Swarr, Investment Specialist at Penn Mutual Asset Management.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields US10YT=RR were unchanged at 3.11% on Wednesday while two-year notes US2YT=RR were slightly lower, at about 3.44%, after hitting a new 15-year high of over 3.5% earlier in the day.

That followed data showing euro zone inflation at a fresh record high, which prompted Goldman Sachs to forecast the European Central Bank will raise interest rates by 75 basis points at its policy meeting next week.

Fed funds futures' traders priced in a 75 basis point interest rate hike at the Fed's next policy meeting in September, and investors said that was unlikely to change in the coming weeks unless nonfarm payrolls data, due on Friday, are significantly weaker than expected. FEDWATCH

"There's a lot of uncertainty in where growth and inflation are going to head ... I think one thing is clear: at least for the short, intermediate term, the Fed is not going to back off on its stance on monetary policy," said Swarr.

The closely watched yield curve measured by the gap between two- and 10-year yields US2US10=TWEB remained strongly inverted on Wednesday, at minus 33.4 basis points. An inversion is seen by many as a reliable signal of an approaching recession.

August 31 Wednesday 10:07AM New York / 1407 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

2.8725

2.9337

-0.010

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

3.245

3.3449

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-162/256

3.4418

-0.024

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-18/256

3.4584

-0.017

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-88/256

3.2684

-0.007

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-106/256

3.2192

0.000

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-240/256

3.11

0.000

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-100/256

3.4875

0.003

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-208/256

3.2188

-0.001

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 36.00 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.50 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.75 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 8.75 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -27.75 0.25

