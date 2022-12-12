TREASURIES-U.S. yields mixed ahead of CPI data, Fed's decision

By Davide Barbuscia

NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Monday ahead of an intense week for bond investors, with the release of fresh U.S. inflation data and a policy decision by the Federal Reserve likely to set the tone for markets over the next few months.

The Fed is largely expected to deliver a 50 basis points interest rate hike on Wednesday, slowing down from four consecutive 75 basis point increases as it tries to curb decades-high inflation without causing a recession.

Before that, investors will focus on the release of the November Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Tuesday.

"This inflation print is going to be important ... everybody recognizes that the path of inflation is at this point the main driver," said Steven Abrahams, senior managing director at Amherst Pierpont Securities.

Better-than-expected consumer price data in October fueled a bond rally over the past month.

Tuesday's CPI data are expected to show prices rose 7.3% in November on an annual basis, easing from the 7.7% rise in the previous month. The core rate, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to have moderated to 6.1% from 6.3% in October.

Fed funds futures traders on Monday were pricing in a 93% chance of a 50 bps hike on Wednesday and that the Fed will shift to rate cuts in the second half of next year to boost an economy hurt by significantly higher borrowing costs. FEDWATCH

"The Fed has constantly had to fight the market's tendency to price an easing in the second half of 2023, so there's some risk that the Fed again delivers the message that tends to hold rates at a plateau through 2023. And that could knock yields higher across the curve," said Abrahams.

Two-year Treasury yields US2YT=RR - which tend to closely reflect monetary policy expectations - were slightly higher in early trade on Tuesday, at 4.341%. Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR were roughly unchanged when compared to their closing levels last week, at 3.572%.

The yield curve comparing two-year yields with 10-year yields US2US10=TWEB remained deeply inverted, at -77.9 basis points. An inversion in that part of the curve is seen as a harbinger of an upcoming recession.

December 12 Monday 10:24AM New York / 1524 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.1725

4.273

-0.021

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.5775

4.7479

0.018

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-75/256

4.3419

0.012

Three-year note US3YT=RR

101-24/256

4.098

0.014

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-138/256

3.7547

-0.002

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-36/256

3.6876

0.000

10-year note US10YT=RR

104-148/256

3.5727

0.006

20-year bond US20YT=RR

102-200/256

3.7995

-0.007

30-year bond US30YT=RR

108-56/256

3.5517

0.002

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 30.00 -1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 9.75 -0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.00 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.00 1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -34.75 1.00 (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Susan Fenton) ((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +1 917 285 3067; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

