TREASURIES-U.S. yields mixed after Fed minutes; curve remains steep

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose on Wednesday but was off its session high after minutes of the most recent Federal Reserve meeting showed the central bank's balance sheet reduction could begin next month.

Fed officials "generally agreed" in mid-March to trim $60 billion per month from the U.S. central bank's Treasury holdings and $35 billion from its holdings of mortgage-backed securities, with the amounts phased in over a period of three months "or modestly longer," according to the minutes.

The Fed raised rates by 25 basis points (bps) after that meeting, and the minutes showed that the economic effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine late in February prevented a 50-bps hike.

"Until they actually start implementing the $95 billion per month, the balance sheet ain't shrinking," said John Luke Tyner, fixed income analyst at Aptus Capital Advisors.

The yield on the 2-year note, which moves alongside rate hike expectations, was little changed on the day after earlier rising and falling about 8 bps in each direction. The 10-year yield held on to most of the session's gains, and the 2-10 yield curve steepened.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 5.5 basis points to 2.609% while the 2-year note yield US2YT=RR was unchanged at 2.504%, leaving the 2-10 curve at 10.28 basis points, after starting the week inverted.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 5.2 basis points to 2.634% after earlier touching 2.68%, its highest since May 2019.

"I think people are reading it and realizing it's not really a change in stance," said Alan Lancz, president of Alan B. Lancz & Associates in Toledo, Ohio. "Yesterday's (news) was much more material to investors and their psyche than the release of the minutes."

Lancz was referring to comments by Fed Governor Lael Brainard, who said on Tuesday she expects rapid reductions to the Fed's balance sheet and that the process could start in early May.

The Fed's recent rate hike, and market expectations for more, mainly affect the short end of the curve, while selling duration held in the U.S. central bank's balance sheet would pressure yields higher on the long end.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 3.22%, after closing at 3.262% on Tuesday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.832% and the U.S. dollar 5-years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.557%.

