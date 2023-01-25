TREASURIES-U.S. yields lower as growth concerns weigh on markets ahead of Fed

By Davide Barbuscia

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were down in morning trade on Wednesday, reflecting concerns about an economic slowdown ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate-setting meeting next week.

The Fed raised its benchmark overnight rate by 4.25 percentage points last year to fight decades-high inflation, but the rapid tightening of monetary policy - the fastest since the 1980s - has led investors to weigh inflation concerns against recessionary fears, with markets fluctuating between the two.

After a series of supersized rate hikes last year, the U.S. central bank is now largely expected to raise rates by a smaller 25 basis points next week after signs that inflation is cooling off. The prospect of a slower tightening pace has recently reinforced some expectations of a so-called soft landing - a scenario in which inflation eases against a backdrop of weakening but resilient economic growth.

But fears of an upcoming economic contraction were affecting markets on Wednesday, with a bleak revenue guidance from Microsoft Corp MSFT.Oon Tuesday weighing on sentiment for growth stocks, and with investors focused on corporate earnings reports to assess the impact of the Fed's hikes and gauge whether recent enthusiasm for such stocks will be sustained.

Meanwhile, inflation data from other countries such as Australia, where price pressures rose to a 33-year peak of 7.8% last quarter, signaled global central banks might need to keep hiking interest rates for longer, dampening a recent wave of optimism that aggressive monetary tightening was almost done.

"It's kind of a tug-of-war between central banks, which may not eventually be easing the way the markets are pricing, and the weaker growth data," said Eric Theoret, global macro strategist at Manulife Investment Management.

Benchmark 10-year government bond yields US10YT=RR were down about 2 basis points to 3.441% on Wednesday and two-year note yields US2YT=RR - which tend to more closely reflect monetary policy expectations - inched 1 point lower to 4.143%.

A widely tracked part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between those two maturities US2US10=TWEB remained inverted at -70.5 basis points. The inversion of this curve has predicted eight of the last nine recessions, analysts have said.

Later on Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury will auction $43 billion in five-year notes. In morning trade, five-year yields US5YT=RR were at 3.552%, 3 basis points down from Tuesday.

January 25 Wednesday 9:33AM New York / 1433 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.5725

4.6902

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.6675

4.8467

-0.010

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-247/256

4.1435

-0.010

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-24/256

3.8409

-0.022

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-114/256

3.5523

-0.030

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-84/256

3.4934

-0.032

10-year note US10YT=RR

105-164/256

3.4416

-0.025

20-year bond US20YT=RR

103-248/256

3.7148

-0.024

30-year bond US30YT=RR

107-52/256

3.6035

-0.018

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 30.00 5.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.25 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.25 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.25 1.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -39.00 1.75 (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +1 917 285 3067; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

