TREASURIES-U.S. yields lower as European inflation cools

By Ross Kerber

May 31 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields moved lower on Wednesday after data showed lower Euro zone inflation, ahead of a key U.S. congressional debt ceiling vote.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 2.9 basis points to 3.668%.

BTIG Managing Director Tom di Galoma said the movement seemed to mirror trading in German and French government debt after data there showed price rises cooled in May.

"I think the European government market was caught off-guard and what (U.S.) Treasuries did was follow the move," he said.

Yields on Treasury bills due in early June, which had risen sharply last week on concerns those securities would be at risk of not being repaid, continued moving lower. Investors were optimistic a debt ceiling bill would be passed by Congress.

The yield on the T-bill maturing June 1 fell below 5% on Tuesday and was last down at 4.79% 912796ZG7=. The yield on bills maturing on June 6 912797FM4= fell 15 basis points to 5.309%.

U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Wednesday as a deal to raise the nation's debt ceiling headed for a pivotal vote by lawmakers, while another round of earnings highlighted the pinch of higher prices being felt by corporate America.

Fed funds futures traders now see a more than 60% chance the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates next month given the debt deal and as economic data beats expectations. A week ago they saw a 64% probability the Fed would leave rates unchanged.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 1 basis point to 3.891%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at -74.1 basis points.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 6.8 basis points at 4.405%.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.525%.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 412 0093;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.