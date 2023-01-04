TREASURIES-U.S. yields lower after Fed minutes

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell on Wednesday, putting it on track for its longest streak of declines in more than five months after the release of the minutes from the most recent meeting of the Federal Reserve.

At the Fed's December policy meeting which resulted in a rate hike of 50 basis points (bps) after four straight hikes of 75 bps, all officials agreed with the slower pace, but were concerned with any "misperception" in financial markets that their commitment to fight stubbornly high inflation was in any way starting to ebb.

"The market thinks the Fed is going to blink and the Fed is going out of their way to say we are bringing inflation down to 2% and there is going to be some pain," said Christopher Lanouette, managing director and fixed income manager of taxable and tax-exempt bond portfolios at CIBC Private Wealth US in Boston.

"It seems like the market still hasn’t come to terms with that," he added.

Earlier, economic data showed the labor market remained tight in November, which bolsters the case for the Fed to continue to hike interest rates more than is currently expected, although a separate report showed manufacturing contracted in December for a second straight month.

However, the same report showed a measure of prices paid by manufacturers tumbled to its lowest level since February 2016, excluding the drop during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 9.2 basis points to 3.700%, on track for its biggest one-day drop since Dec. 13. The yield was poised to fall for a fourth straight session, it's longest streak of declines since a five-session run that began on July 26.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 7.7 basis points to 3.814%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at a negative 67.4 basis points. Such an inversion is seen by many as a signal of an impending recession.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 3.3 basis points at 4.372%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.226%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.2% a year for the next decade.

