TREASURIES-U.S. yields little changed before Fed statement

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Treasury yields were little changed on Wednesday hours before the Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise its policy interest rate by 75 basis points amid market speculation the U.S. central bank may signal an easing of monetary tightening.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was above 4%, while two-year yields US2YT=RR, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was above 4.5%.

The spread between two- and 10-year notes, US2US10=RR, seen as a harbinger of recessions when yields on shorter-dated securities are higher than longer-dated debt, widened further in a sign the market expects an economic slowdown.

"Everyone is waiting for what happens with the Fed. There's been some speculation in the last 12 to 24 hours that maybe he's not going to be so dovish today, he's not going to do a soft pivot," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings LLC in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Fed funds futures are pricing in a 97.3% probability that the Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points when it releases a statement at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) after a two-day meeting. Such a hike would lift its policy rate to a range of 3.75%-4.00%.

The market this week raised expectations for the Fed's peak policy rate to above 5%. Futures show a high of 5.039% in May, with rates hovering above 4.9% from March through July. FEDWATCH

"Whatever stocks do today, if they're higher, yields are going to be lower. If for some reason stocks are down a lot, we're going to get higher yields," di Galoma said. "For whatever reason, Treasuries are taking the lead from the equity market."

Treasury yields edged up after a report showed U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in October, another sign of labor market resilience. Private employment rose by 239,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment report said.

The Treasury said it will sell $96 billion of securities next week to refund $55.3 billion of notes and bonds maturing on Nov. 15. This will raise new cash of about $40.7 billion.

Ten-year Treasury yields fell 1 basis points to 4.042%. The yield on 30-year bonds US30YT=RR was down 2.7 basis points to 4.098%.

The gap between two- and 10-year Treasury yields US2US10=RR was at -50.7 basis points.

The two-year yield was up 0.6 basis points at 4.547%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.677%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.52%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging XXX% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar five years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.561%.

Nov. 2 Wednesday 9:52 AM New York / 1352 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.0575

4.1565

0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.44

4.605

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-173/256

4.5469

0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-88/256

4.4893

0.006

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-108/256

4.2547

-0.003

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-12/256

4.1584

-0.008

10-year note US10YT=RR

89-164/256

4.0422

-0.010

20-year bond US20YT=RR

86-232/256

4.3701

-0.008

30-year bond US30YT=RR

81-52/256

4.0983

-0.027

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 37.75 1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.25 0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.25 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 4.25 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -45.75 -1.25 (Reporting by Herbert Lash Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

