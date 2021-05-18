TREASURIES-U.S. yields little changed as inflation remains key topic

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields remained little changed on Tuesday as strong consumer demand as seen in Walmart and Home Depot results was insufficient to push market participants into the camp that disavows the Federal Reserve's views on inflation.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 0.5 basis point to 1.654% as the longer-dated government debt edged slightly higher but the short end remained mostly unchanged.

On the margin there are concerns about inflation, said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott. The break-even rates fall very much in line with the Fed's transitory phrasing on inflation, he said.

"Forward breakevens are lower than spot breakevens, suggesting the market thinks inflation is going to rise then fall," he said.

Market participants were waiting for the release on Wednesday of the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting in April, but nothing material was expected, LeBas said.

"It's unlikely that we're going to get material changes out of the FOMC minutes," he said.

Walmart Inc WMT.N raised its full-year earnings forecast after shoppers armed with government stimulus checks ventured back into stores and Home Depot Inc HD.N reported a bigger-than-expected 31% jump in quarterly same-store sales.

While the strong results were driven by pent-up demand, the longer-term impact on inflation from increased consumer spending is still unknown.

U.S. homebuilding fell more than expected in April as a Commerce Department report showed housing starts tumbled 9.5%.

The Treasury was set later to auction $34 billion in 52-week notes.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 1.3 basis points to 2.368%.

The break-even rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.735%, after closing at 2.717% on Monday, near its highest close in just over a decade.

The 10-year TIPS break-even rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.557%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.5% a year for the next decade.

May 18 Tuesday 10:57AM New York / 1457 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.015

0.0152

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.03

0.0304

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-242/256

0.1531

0.000

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-192/256

0.3341

0.000

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-160/256

0.8275

-0.002

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-184/256

1.2924

0.002

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-208/256

1.6454

0.005

20-year bond US20YT=RR

93-136/256

2.2838

0.022

30-year bond US30YT=RR

100-32/256

2.3691

0.014

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 9.75 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 11.00 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.00 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -4.00 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -32.00 0.25 (Reporting by Herbert Lash; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

