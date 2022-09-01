TREASURIES-U.S. yields jump to new highs ahead of job reports

By Davide Barbuscia

NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields jumped in morning trade on Thursday as investors anticipated strong job reports that could spur further aggressive monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve as it seeks to fight four-decade-high inflation.

U.S. government bond yields - which move inversely to prices - have been climbing after comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell last week that indicated the central bank will keep raising interest rates to fight inflation even as that causes pain for households and businesses.

On Thursday, benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields US10YT=RR surged by 5 basis points to an over two-month high of 3.26% ahead of the release of a Labor Department report showing that U.S. weekly jobless claims declined further, confirming tight labor conditions.

On the short end, two-year note yields US2YT=RR rose to a new 15-year high of 3.513%, to then trade at around 3.5%.

The moves come ahead of the release of the key report on nonfarm payrolls data, due on Friday, which is likely to further cement expectations the Fed will continue with outsized rate hikes after three straight increases of 75 basis points.

"I think consensus is that all the jobs numbers this week are going to be pretty strong, and people are probably front-running that a bit," said Thomas Hayes, chairman and managing member of New York-based Great Hill Capital.

Fed funds futures' traders were pricing in a 73% chance of the Fed hiking interest rates by 75 basis points at its next policy-making meeting on Sept. 20-21. They expect Fed funds rates to keep climbing to a high of over 3.95% in March, with some rate cuts priced in for later next year. FEDWATCH

Hayes said he expects Treasury yields to keep climbing in the coming days until the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report, due Sept. 13.

"I think the bears are in control short term, but will have an unpleasant surprise mid-month when they realize inflation is really starting to come under control," he said.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) USBEI5Y=RR was last at 2.6736%, down from over 2.9% last week. The five years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations, has also declined, to 2.5671% from over 2.6% earlier this week.

The closely-watched part of the U.S. Treasury curve measuring the spread between yields on two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR stayed inverted but narrowed to an intra-day minus 24.7 basis points, the steepest it has been in a week.

An inversion of this yield curve is typically a precursor to recession, predicting eight of the last nine U.S. downturns.

September 1 Thursday 9:44AM New York / 1344 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

2.8825

2.9437

0.013

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

3.2725

3.3735

0.024

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-135/256

3.4974

0.047

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-230/256

3.5209

0.060

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-226/256

3.3699

0.084

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-170/256

3.3407

0.098

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-216/256

3.2419

0.110

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-104/256

3.6296

0.109

30-year bond US30YT=RR

93-48/256

3.3626

0.108

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 34.50 -1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.00 -1.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.00 -0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 8.50 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -28.25 -0.25

