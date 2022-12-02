TREASURIES-U.S. yields jump as strong jobs market raises sticky inflation outlook

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Treasury yields jumped on Friday after a strong unemployment report for November showed a resilient labor market with rising wages, a worrisome sticky point for the Federal Reserve as it looks to slow its interest rate hikes to tame high inflation.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 263,000 jobs last month as employees hired more workers than expected and data for the prior month was revised higher, the Labor Department said.

Another sign of a strong labor market was a 0.6% increase in average hourly earnings after they advanced 0.5% in October. That raised the annual increase in wages to 5.1% from 4.9% in October. Wages peaked at 5.6% in March.

The outlook for a soft landing may have increased as the strong labor market keeps consumption relatively well supported, said Brendan Murphy, head of global fixed income for North America at Insight Investment.

But "the fact that earnings have spiked up again should give you a little bit of concern that inflation could be stickier than people expect," he said. "It's highly worrisome that it bumped up a bit."

The report "potentially has more implications for the medium term, where the terminal rate ends is going to depend on how sticky inflation is and how robust the labor market is."

Futures showed the market expects the terminal rate to rise to 4.96% in May, about a 10 basis point jump from the day before. FEDWATCH The chance of a fifth-straight 75 bps hike when Fed policy-makers meet on Dec. 13-14 rose to 28%, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

The terminal rate has changed the past few days on hopes the Fed can deliver a soft landing, said John Luke Tyner, fixed income analyst at Aptus Capital Advisors.

"It's time again to upgrade expectations of the terminal rate back higher, again. This report keeps pressure on the Fed to keep hiking and stay tight for longer," Tyner said in a note.

The two-year US2YT=RR Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, rose 9 basis points at 4.344%, while the yield on 10-year yield US10YT=RR rose 4.9 basis points to 3.576%. Earlier the 10-year yield briefly traded below 3.5%

The yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession harbinger, was at -77.2 basis points.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 0.1 basis points to 3.632%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.376%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.4% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.515%.

Dec. 2 Friday 8:41 a.m. New York / 1441 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.215

4.3175

0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.53

4.6981

0.038

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-75/256

4.3441

0.090

Three-year note US3YT=RR

101-46/256

4.07

0.080

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-132/256

3.7605

0.082

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-32/256

3.6908

0.078

10-year note US10YT=RR

104-144/256

3.5756

0.049

20-year bond US20YT=RR

102-28/256

3.8474

0.011

30-year bond US30YT=RR

106-176/256

3.6317

-0.001

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 32.50 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.50 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.50 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -4.00 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -41.00 1.50 (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Alison Williams) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

