TREASURIES-U.S. yields jump as COVID surge seen not derailing 2022 rate hikes

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields advanced on Monday in thin trading, with several global markets closed, as investors still priced in an interest rate hike by mid-2022 despite the surge in COVID cases after the holidays.

Financial markets are closed due to holidays in several economies such as the UK, Japan, mainland China, and Australia.

Yields on U.S. two-year notes, which are sensitive to rate hike expectations along with 5-year notes, soared to their highest level since March 2020. Benchmark U.S. 10-year and 5-year yields rose to six-week peaks.

"It appears the sell-off today is being driven by the market viewing the Federal Reserve as still being likely to hike by mid-2022 despite the surge in COVID cases," said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist, at TD Securities in New York.

"U.S. equities are also trading on a firmer footing, potentially on the view that despite the surge in COVID cases the impact on the economic recovery is likely to be mild. I would add that it's still early in the New Year and most of the world is off for the holiday, so thinner liquidity may certainly be exacerbating market moves," he added.

Futures 0#FF: on the federal funds rate on Monday have fully priced in a quarter-percentage-point tightening by the Fed by May next year. Fed funds futures are also betting on three hikes next year consistent with the Fed's new economic projections.

In mid-morning trading, U.S. 10-year yields hit a six-week high of 1.607% and was last up 10 basis points at 1.6019% US10YT=RR, U.S. 30-year yields were up 8 basis points at 1.9708% US30YT=RR.

Action Economics, in its blog, said the break of the 50-day moving averages on the 10-year rate at 1.521% and the 30-year at 1.908% have lifted rates.

"The market is also seeing Omicron more likely to boost inflation than derail the economy," Action Economics said, referring to the highly-transmissible coronavirus variant.

On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields hit 0.804% and was last up 6 basis points at 0.795% US2YT=RR. U.S. 5-year yields hit a six-week high as well of 1.362% and were last up 9 basis points at 1.3540% US5YT=RR.

January 3 Monday 10:10AM New York / 1510 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0675

0.0684

0.015

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.2075

0.2106

0.018

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-234/256

0.7936

0.062

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-228/256

1.0378

0.081

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-126/256

1.3556

0.098

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-238/256

1.5371

0.107

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-240/256

1.6019

0.104

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-236/256

2.0047

0.092

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-216/256

1.9708

0.082

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 17.75 -1.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 18.50 -1.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.75 -0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.25 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -19.25 -0.50 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

